3 reasons why UP Warriorz must continue with Kiran Navgire as opener in WPL 2024

The UP Warriorz threw up a surprise when they asked middle-order batter Kiran Navgire to open the innings for them in their match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Navgire responded in superb style and repaid the faith shown upon her by her captain Alyssa Healy by scoring a brisk 57 off just 31 balls. Set an imposing target of 162, UP were able to chase the runs down quite comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

Although Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma played vital knocks towards the end of the innings, it was solely due to Navgire that they were able to maintain such a good run rate while chasing.

In this listicle, we give you three reasons why Navgire is the right choice for UP to continue with as an opener.

#1 She can use the powerplay well

One of the major reasons why Navgire was chosen as the opener by the Warriorz was so that she could use the fielding restrictions in the powerplay well. Since she is known to hit the ball hard and into gaps more often than not, batting when the said restrictions are in place would help both her and her team's score.

This will turn out to be helpful for UP in the long run as she can manipulate the field well and trouble opponent captains since only two fielders are allowed outside the circle during that phase of the game.

#2 Her aggressive nature will deter bowlers

Navgire is by nature an aggressive batter, and this is something that opposition bowlers do not like at all. She will be able to use this aggression to her advantage and make sure that she picks up quick runs for her team.

The fact that an opener is willing to play expansive shots when the ball is new and the game has hardly settled brings about a sense of anxiety among the bowlers. Navgire is known to feed upon such fear and in the end, UP will feel that this move has come off for them.

#3 She will be able to use the pace of the ball

What will help Navgire the most when she walks out to bat to open the innings for UP is the gift of playing against the new ball.

When the ball is new, it is invariably hard, and also travels the distance when timed and placed properly. Navgire will look forward to making good use of this just as she did against Mumbai Indians when she scored a brilliant half-century in Bengaluru.

Navgire likes it when the ball comes onto the bat; this allows her - a natural stroke maker - to free her arms without worrying too much about the outcome.

