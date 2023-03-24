3 reasons why UPW can beat MI in the Eliminator of WPL 2023

The playoffs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will consist of only one fixture, The Eliminator, with the winner of the contest earning the right to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the finals.

The second-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) and the third-placed UP Warriorz (UPW) will face each other at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24 in the inaugural knockout clash of the WPL.

With the stakes as high as they can go, both sides will be looking to put their best foot forward and get closer to the WPL title.

MI dominated the points table for the majority of the tournament, suffering their first loss in only their sixth match. However, another loss and DC's rampant rise in terms of wins and net run rate, shunned them to the second spot, leaving MI devoid of a guaranteed place in the final.

UPW, on the other hand, seemed destined for the third spot, having not performed up to the standards that MI and DC have shown, but considerably better than the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who were never quite in the race for the playoffs spot.

The clash between the two teams with the added element of a place in the finals is bound to be an invigorating one.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why UPW can defeat MI in the WPL 2023 Eliminator to book a place in the finals on March 26.

#1 MI batting has looked frailer as the tournament has progressed

MI had a dream start to their campaign, cruising their way to five successive wins and becoming the first franchise to escape elimination.

However, it has been a contrasting tale ever since. Their last three matches have yielded two losses, that too against the teams that have progressed in the WPL.

The tame nature of the defeats affecting their net run rate, coupled with the timing, cost MI their prized momentum and a guaranteed place in the final. A huge factor behind that has been the change in the nature of the pitches.

MI made the most of the fresh pitches at the start of the tournament, scoring runs at will. The batters, however, have had trouble adapting to the slow wickets on offer recently, with the dip in Hayley Matthews' and Nat Sciver-Brunt's form among other batters being empirical proof.

While the change has affected run-scoring in general, it would not be far off to say that MI have been the most affected side out of the lot.

#2 UPW have already defeated MI at the same venue recently

The UP Warriorz were on the lookout to seal their progress into the playoffs the last time they were up against MI.

Playing at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue which is set to host the Eliminator clash, UPW emerged victorious by five wickets in a riveting contest.

MI were outplayed by the UPW bowlers, particularly Sophie Ecclestone, who finished with figures of 3-15. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were bowled out for 127 and tried to make a game out of it by taking it into the last over, but they ended up on the losing side.

While a different track will be on offer for the Eliminator contest, UPW have a slight psychological advantage of having conquered MI at the venue, which among several other factors, plays a role.

#3 UPW have in-form players among their ranks

Heading into the WPL playoffs, MI have lost two of their last three games.

UPW, on the other hand, made a surge towards the end, shrugging off their inconsistency to win two out of their last three matches.

The set of wins not only gave UPW a lot of confidence but also triggered the form of several players. Sophie Ecclestone, who was arguably a little late to come to the party, was heavily among the wickets, eventually ending up as the highest wicket-taker in the league stage. She now holds the purple cap, overtaking the MI trio of Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr.

The same goes for Tahlia McGrath. The No.1-ranked T20I batter had a minor blip midway through the WPL but is now making a serious case for the WPL Orange Cap with consecutive fifties. She is now only 15 runs short of Meg Lanning's tally of 310 runs.

Additionally, with Grace Harris showing no signs of regressing from her hitting prowess, UPW have several 'in-form' match-winners on their side at the moment, which MI might find difficult to thwart and overcome.

Who will win the WPL 2023 Eliminator contest between UPW and MI? Let us know what you think.

