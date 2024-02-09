3 reasons why Virat Kohli missing 3rd and 4th Tests vs England could be a big blow to India

Star batter Virat Kohli did not feature in the first two Tests of the ongoing India vs England series. He opted out of the matches in Hyderabad and Vizag due to personal reasons. Now, reports have surfaced online, claiming that Kohli may not be available for the next two Test matches as well.

The India vs England series will resume on February 15 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The third Test will take place from February 15 to 19, while the fourth Test is scheduled to be held in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

The BCCI will announce the squad for the next two Tests soon. Virat Kohli is likely to miss the games, and here are three reasons why his absence could be a big blow for the home side.

#1 Shreyas Iyer's unavailability

As per a report by the Indian Express, Shreyas Iyer will probably miss the remainder of the Test series against England. Iyer, who has been a mainstay in India's middle-order across all formats, is reportedly having back issues. Hence, he may not be available for selection.

Considering the experience that Iyer brings to the team, India's middle-order will be quite weaker for the next three games. Virat Kohli's presence could have benefited the team, but it is reportedly important for the star batter to stay with his family now.

#2 Virat Kohli has a phenomenal Test record in Rajkot

As mentioned earlier, Rajkot will play host to the third match of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and England next week. Virat Kohli has played two Tests in Rajkot, aggregating 228 runs in three innings at an incredible average of 114.

In his last Test innings at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Kohli scored a match-winning 230-ball 139 against West Indies back in October 2018. Kohli also has an IPL century on this ground. Looking at his numbers in Rajkot, it goes without saying that Kohli's absence will be a big blow to the Indian team.

#3 Virat Kohli's presence takes India's intensity on the field to a whole new level

Although Kohli isn't the Indian Test captain now, his intensity charges up the players around him as well. While the Indian team won the second Test comfortably, the home side lacked that intensity in the first Test of the series.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar felt the same as he recently told ANI:

"Virat Kohli's presence and intensity is missing. If Virat was playing the 1st test, he would be in the faces of England players. He would tell them, come on do it again let's see how good you are."

Expand Tweet

Back in 2016/17, England almost defeated India in a Test hosted by Rajkot. With local lad Ravindra Jadeja dealing with an injury as well, the Indian team will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match World Test Championship series. Fans across the nation are eagerly waiting for the squad announcement now.

