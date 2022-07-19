3 reasons why Virat Kohli's best is yet to come

It's not about the wait for Virat Kohli's 71st century anymore. Such has been the prolonged slump the former India skipper has been going through that every innings is under the microscope.

His failures have hogged the spotlight in copious measure over the last couple of years, making his last brilliant knock a distant memory. It's a case of bad luck that one of the modern-day greats has seen an extended low patch, and it's equally unfortunate that the criticism that stems from every failure is beyond harsh.

However, this is Virat Kohli. The very same batter who toyed with England's formidable bowling attack in 2018 after his abject snafus in 2014. He played many priceless knocks to get India across the finish line and has done it time and again to cement his name among the pantheon of Indian cricketing greats.

As he sits out the upcoming India tour of the West Indies, here are three reasons why the talismanic batter's best is yet to come.

#1 Virat Kohli's numbers speak for themselves

While his numbers have not been too promising in recent times, there is no question of the grit he possesses to pull through. The records speak for themselves.

Formats Matches Runs Average SR 100s/50s Test 102 8074 49.53 55.69 27/28 ODI 262 12344 57.68 92.84 43/64 T20I 99 3308 50.12 137.66 0/30 IPL 223 6624 36.2 129.15 5/44

That he averages 50 in ODIs and T20Is despite going through his lean run shows the caliber of the batter. As his skipper Rohit Sharma opined, the Delhi batter is just a knock or two away to switch back to Kohli of the old.

#2 The former India skipper is mentally tough

One of the biggest positives about Kohli is his ability to shut out the noise. Despite scathing criticism, he's managed to keep his head high and that shows how tough the flamboyant batter is.

While the runs may have stopped flowing from his willow, he's still the player wearing his heart on his sleeve. The unbridled enthusiasm, ferocity, aggression, and Magic Johnson-esque smile are still there, suggesting that he's in a positive frame of mind.

While his mode of dismissals in the recent ODI series might have come off as a disappointment, the manner in which he began shows he's not doing much wrong technically.

#3 The break gives him an opportunity to recalibrate

Whether it's fishing balls outside the off-stump, or erring on the side of going too big too quick, Virat Kohli's struggles and wrinkles can be worked upon now that he's not padding up against the Windies.

Most importantly, he gets a chance to rest and recharge, meaning he can take time off the game that often puts a world of pressure on him to constantly be the best. The downtime gives him a chance to recalibrate and that is perhaps what he needs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far