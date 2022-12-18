With the World Cup lined up in India next year, the international sides will have one eye on getting their team combination right. India are hosting the event for the first time since 2011, which was when they ended their 28-year wait for the trophy.

With a limited number of ODI contests played between then and now, various team managements will want to start nailing down their squad for the major tournament. For India, Washington Sundar is one of those players who will be fighting for a spot in the squad.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who made his international debut at the age of 18 churned out performances whenever given a chance. Regardless of the format, Sundar has time and again served reminders of his potential, be it with bat or ball.

With the World Cup around the corner, we take a look at three reasons why Washington Sundar should be a part of India's plans for the major tournament next year.

#1 Potential to be a top all-rounder

The 23-year-old has all the makings of a top all-rounder in the modern game. Despite having scored only 212 runs, with one half-century, Sundar has shown he can do the job for his side in the 50-over format. With a solid technique to go along with a mature mindset, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder could be a handy option for India, especially in their own backyard.

Even with the ball, Sundar can be more than a handful. He has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches so far, with best figures of 3/30 and an economy rate of 4.7. Capable of bowling in all phases of the game, including the powerplay, he can prove to be a valuable asset to any side.

#2 Left-handed batter in the middle order

The Indian team hasn't had a proper all-rounder in their middle order, probably since Irfan Pathan retired. The area has become a key one to address in recent times, with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel being the only two left-handed batters in the side. Washington does have the potential to bat at number five, while showing that in glimpses.

His partnership alongside Shardul Thakur helped the visitors get back on track in the famous Test match at the Gabba. The southpaw has slowly but steadily established himself as one of the clutch all-rounders for the country in recent times, regardless of the format. There is no reason why he couldn't do the same if given a chance at the World Cup next year.

#3 Backup for Ravindra Jadeja

There's little doubt that Ravindra Jadeja will still be India's number-one all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya when the two are fit and available. Axar Patel has been doing his chances no harm with his recent performances either, filling in adequately for the injured Jadeja.

However, the Men in Blue needs to have another back-up option in place shall the need arise. At the moment, the three aforementioned played might be fighting for one spot in the playing eleven. With uncertainty around injuries and fitness, it's imperative that India keep their contingency plans in place, especially after going through what happened with Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

