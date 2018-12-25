×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Australia will be favourites at Melbourne

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
141   //    25 Dec 2018, 13:56 IST

Paine is certainly the happier captain now
Paine is certainly the happier captain now

Indian team's batting struggles seem to be never-ending. Barring Virat Kohli nobody else is contributing consistently, Pujara and Rahane have not been consistent enough to win matches for India on regular basis. Rest of the batting is just turning up to make the numbers. The worst part is, this is happening series after series in the overseas.

Indian lower middle-order is also falling like nine pins every time they come out to bat. Australia, on the other hand, is not a great batting side either, but, in a battle of attrition between these two sides they are emerging to be stronger and that is expected to continue in Melbourne as well.

Let us take a look at three reasons which make Australia favourites in Melbourne.

#1 Strong lower middle-order

Pat Cummins puts a high price on his wicket
Pat Cummins puts a high price on his wicket

At a time when frontline batsmen of both teams are struggling, it boils down to the lower order batting and Australia's lower middle is certainly better than India's. India's top order is struggling and out of the top six only Kohli, Pujara and Rajhane are looking capable of playing a big knock. With struggling pair of Vijay and Rahul out of Melbourne Test, newcomers Mayank Agarwal and Vihari will not find it easy to face a rejuvenated Australian attack.

Since Australia's top order is also struggling it becomes a battle of a better lower middle order where Australia seems to be miles ahead of India.

#2 Australia has a better attack courtesy, Nathan Lyon

Lyon has been the difference between the two sides so far
Lyon has been the difference between the two sides so far

There is very little to choose from the two pace attacks, but, Australia certainly has the better spinner/fourth bowler in Nathan Lyon. Although India's frontline spinner Ashwin is ruled out due to injury it would not have made a lot of difference if he would have played.

Lyon looked far better bowler than Ashwin in Adelaide and with Jadeja coming into the eleven for the third Test, the gulf is expected to widen even further between India's spinner and Australia's spinner.

With the spinner expected to play a crucial role during the second innings of the third Test, Australia is certainly better placed than India to win the third Test.

#3 Momentum and confidence from the second Test

Australia would like to keep India on the mat
Australia would like to keep India on the mat

While India managed to win the first Test by the skin of their teeth, Australia's win in the second Test was more resounding. Australia was better than India in all three departments of the game.

Since at the beginning of the series India was touted as favourites it would give Australia the confidence and belief that in spite of Australia's recent struggles this Indian team is certainly beatable.

With the knowledge and experience of the conditions in Melbourne, Australia will certainly start as favourites now to win the Test and the series.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
