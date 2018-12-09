3 Reasons why Jasprit Bumrah is India's best bowler in all formats

Jasprit Bumrah has been a key part of the Indian team in the last three years and is now having a good time in Australia. He has been the best answer to India's search for a fast bowler who can perform across all formats. He made his mark in the IPL playing for the Mumbai Indians and was excellent with his death bowling and yorkers.

He stood out with his queer bowling action which befuddled batsmen. He is now the No. 1 ODI bowler and is making rapid advances in the other formats as well.

He has now become Kohli's favourite bowler and the Indian captain uses him as a trump card and throws him the ball whenever he's in need of a wicket. He's having a great time in red ball cricket as well and was selected over Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first Test. Bumrah is young and has a lot of cricket left in him and is a match winner and is extremely essential for India in the World Cup as well.

Here are three reasons why Bumrah is India's best bowler.

#3 Adaptability

Bumrah is someone who adapts to the conditions and circumstances and can change his plans at the snap of a finger. He can bowl with the new ball as well as bowl in the death overs and if a wicket is needed, he can even bowl during the middle periods.

While Bhuvneshwar has been a great bowler, he has lost his form off late and Kohli has entrusted Bumrah with the task of bowling with the new ball from the other end partnering Ishant Sharma in Test matches.

Someone who bowls differently in different formats of the game, never has he erred in his line and length because of this and is an all-format bowler because of this. His skill set is ever expanding and this is a major reason for his success.

#2 Death bowling in limited overs

Bumrah is India's best bowler, there's no doubt about that. He's probably the best death bowler in the world. With crunching yorkers and deceptive slower balls close to the wide line and deadly accuracy, Bumrah has become the favourite of all the captains he has played under. His stats in ODIs and T20Is highlight this consistency. In ODIs, he has picked up 78 wickets in 42 matches with a great average of 21.01 and an excellent economy of 4.44. Half of his overs come in the death so the economy rate clearly highlights this ability.

In T20Is, he has taken 48 wickets in 40 matches with a stunning economy of 6.77 averaging a great 20.47. He complements Bhuvneshwar Kumar very well and gives him more overs with the swinging ball while he takes care of the death overs. His accuracy and consistency are amazing and the fact that he's just 25 years of age and has a lot of cricket left in him will make any Indian fan feel better.

#1 Pace

Bumrah is India's quickest bowler and has quickly overtaken Umesh Yadav. Most of the Indian pacers have aged and don't bowl with the same pace but Bumrah manages to generate pace and bounce from any bowling track and can trouble any opposition. Even in the ongoing Test series, while all of the Aussie pacers can hit 140 clicks easily, Bumrah bowled the fastest ball in the match.

His nippy bowling and queer bowling action make the job difficult for the batsman while Bumrah has no problem at all. With cricket becoming a batsman's game, Bumrah with his pace and wide range of deliveries is certainly India's best bowler.

