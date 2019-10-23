3 reasons why India are so dominant in home conditions

India recently whitewashed South Africa 3-0

India won a record 11th consecutive Test series at home by whitewashing South Africa in the three-match series. They became the first team to win more than 10 home Test series on the trot, and Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to whitewash a South African team.

It was a great team effort as most of the players chipped in with some terrific performances. Rohit Sharma, who was playing his first Test series as an opener, won the Man of the Series award with 529 runs to his name.

His opening partner Mayank Agarwal too had a series to remember. The mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were among the runs as well.

As for the bowlers, everybody shared the wickets almost equally. The spinners always take loads of wickets in home conditions, but this time the pacers were right up there too.

India have always been a good team at home, but now they have taken things to the next level. As Faf du Plessis mentioned in the post-match presentation, a Test tour to India is the toughest in the world at the moment.

India have made it almost impossible for other teams to win in their home conditions. In the last 11 Test series, India have just lost one Test match; such is the dominance of the team.

On that note, let’s have a look at three reasons why they are so dominant.

#3 Fully prepared batsmen coming in from the domestic circuit

Agarwal and Shaw made an impact from their very first game

India have always had high-quality batsmen who can play spin well, and this team is no different. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have carried the batting line-up for the last couple of years, and done so with aplomb.

But what is more fascinating is the number of runs the new batsmen are scoring. India have tried several young guys in different positions lately, and most of them have delivered.

The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal made an impact from their very first game. Karun Nair who was bought in as a replacement for Ajinkya Rahane and he scored a triple hundred. Even the back-up wicket-keepers Parthiv Patel and Rishabh Pant have chipped in with runs.

All of these batsmen are coming in directly from the domestic circuit and making an impact straight away. As a result, India have been able to post huge first-innings scores, making it easier for them to dominate the proceedings.

