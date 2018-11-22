×
3 reasons why India can win the T20 series against Australia despite losing the first match

Pravir Rai
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Nov 2018, 02:27 IST

Australia v India - T20 match
Australia v India - T20 match

The Indian tour of Australia has begun, and that too with a nail-biting thriller. India ultimately lost the T20 match at Brisbane even though they scored more runs than Australia.

Had it not been for the rains and the D/L method, the story might have been different. Australia scored 158/4 in 17 overs and India were asked to chase 174 in 17 overs (calculated by D/L method). They scored 169/7, falling short by four runs.

The series comprises three T20 matches. And having gone 0-1 down, the Indian team stands on rough terrain at the moment.

However, there are a few positives from this match which suggest that India can still win the series. Here are three reasons why India can win the series 2-1.

#1 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have yet to fire and either/both of them can explode in the next match

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the mainstays of the Indian batting in the T20 format. They are the fulcrum around which most of the Indian batting revolves.

Sharma got out cheaply for seven in the first T20I, while Kohli made four. Despite their non-performance though, India produced a thriller and surpassed the Australian total.

The next match will give them a chance to think and plan their next move. Considering the kind of form they are in, one of them can definitely score a big score. And if both of them click, only the heavens can protect Australia from the jaws of defeat.

I am an IT professional and a writer.
