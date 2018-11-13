3 reasons why India could win the Test series against Australia

India will go in is favourites

India's tour to Australia, which consists of3 T20Is, 4 Test matches, and 3 ODIs, is set to begin in another week's time. Although India gave tough competition to both South Africa and England away from home earlier this year, they failed to win more than 1 Test match in both the series.

On the other hand, India's two-match Test series against West Indies proved to be a cakewalk for them and both the matches finished in less than 3 days.

The Test Series between India and Australia is going to start in December this year and there are a number of reasons to believe why India have a great chance of winning the Test Series.

So here are three reasons why India could easily win the test series in Australia.

#1 Seam movement

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day One

Pitches and the red Kookaburra ball used in Australia are very different from other parts of the world. The seam movement troubled the Indian batsman a lot in both South Africa and England.

But there will be very less of this seam movement in Australia and bowlers will have to work extra hard to get a wicket. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul will find the wickets suited for batting and can find their lost form.

Although Australia have the pace trio of Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, they'll make the Indian batsman earn every run. However, given the current form, the star-studded Indian batting lineup seems better than the Australian batting lineup.

#2 No David Warner and Steve Smith

Australia v England - Third Test: Day 5

The top 3 Australian batsmen Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steve Smith were banned from cricket in the infamous sandpaper gate which happened earlier this year.

David Warner and Steve Smith were the two pillars, making all the runs for Australia before this incident happened and the Australian side will miss them dearly in the series against India.

Although Australia have come forward after the incident, not having both Warner and Smith against India is a huge loss for Australia and makes the job for the Indian bowling lineup a lot easier.

#3 Current Form

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

India managed to win only 1 Test match in each of the Test Series against England and South Africa but apart from that one Test match at Lord's, they gave a tough fight in all the other Test matches and were in the match throughout the duration of the game.

The Indian bowlers were relentless and all of them bowled brilliantly.

With Australia being the most vulnerable during this period in cricket, India can easily be dominant and could win the series.