×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India could lose the Test series

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
177   //    03 Dec 2018, 00:22 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

India are all set to take on Australia again in what is being called by many cricket pundits as their best chance ever to win their maiden Test series Down Under. However, in recent times, the performances of the Indian team have been very questionable away from the home.

Every overseas series is termed as India's best chance to conquer during the build-up. But India have flunked on all big overseas tours lately.

The Indian batsmen barring Virat Kohli have been extremely poor in adapting to the overseas conditions and adjusting their technique. The bowling has been penetrative but not clicked along with the batting to make an overall impact as a team.

Australia, even without David Warner and Steve Smith, are still a very potent force at home and will be a hard nut to crack in their own backyard. Let us take a look at 3 reasons why another loss for India in the upcoming Test series cannot be ruled out.

#3 Unsettled opening combination

Image result for kl rahul murali vijay

India have faced a lot of problems at the top of the order, with their openers not contributing at all in overseas conditions. Barring the hundred against England in the fifth test at The Oval, KL Rahul has looked like a fish out of the water every time he has batted at the top.

Shikhar Dhawan lost his place from the side after he failed to score even a single half-century in the four Tests that he played in England. Murali Vijay too does not have runs under his belt and unlike on Indian pitches, looks very unsettled in foreign conditions.

India were dealt a huge blow when Prithvi Shaw, their only ray of hope at the top, was ruled out of the first Test due to an ankle injury. His participation in the rest of the series is under the scanner and even if half-fit, it would be a risk to play him.

While Vijay and Rahul scored 129 ad 62 respectively in the warm-up game, that performance can't be read too much into; facing Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon will be a totally different ball game.

The top-order muddle continues to haunt India, and it could well be one of the reasons why they end up losing the series.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team
Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: 3 things India could have done...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, First T20I: 3 Reasons why...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: 3 reasons for India's win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us