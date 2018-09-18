Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why India may not win Asia Cup 2018

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.33K   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST

South Africa v India - T20 International

Asia cup 2018 has begun and unsurprisingly Sri Lanka (five-time Asia Cup winners) have already been knocked out by an inspiring Afghanistan team. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, have been hailed as favourites to win this decorated tourney.

The Indian team is ticking every box that can see them sailing through the finals of the tournament and eventually winning it. But, there have been some problems that have existed in the squad for quite some time now, that can come to haunt the team in the future.

The problems relating to team combination, batting order if not rectified may see India potentially lose this Asia Cup 2018 despite being the favourites.

So, here are 3 reasons as to why India may lose this Asia Cup.

#3 Top heavy batting with an unsettled middle order

Australia v India - Game 5
Manish has been woefully out of form since hitting that century in Australia

This problem we all have been hearing for a while now and Indian team has yet to find a member to make this position his own. In fact, since January 2017 India have tried as many as seven players in that position but to no avail.

India has tried the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik among others but no one has been able to cement his place at the frustrating no. 4 position. Rahane, who had a pretty decent run at the position in 2015 including the World Cup, has also failed in that position.

There have been some arguments about Virat occupying the position himself to solve the conundrum, but any team will need his best batsman to play most number of balls and naturally, that number reduces at no. 4. So, India just might have to select the best from this lot for the time being to make sure and win this Asia Cup.


Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
