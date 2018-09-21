3 Reasons why India might win Asia Cup 2018

India has strengthened their claim for the much coveted Asian title by registering quick victories in succession. Though they looked rusty in the first match and had to struggle for the win, the Men in Blue were in sublime touch against their Asian neighbours. Indian dressing room looked relishing after the triumph over arch-rivals, and this win shall boost the team's confidence.

Earlier there were several prognoses made about the run of defending champions in the tournament. Indian team came to UAE after a series defeat in England without the full-time captain and the man in form- Virat Kohli. Moreover, inexperience in UAE conditions bolstered the arguments made against India's title defence campaign.

Indian team retaliated such arguments with flamboyant play and showed up once again why they are one of the best ODI sides in the world. Cricket Pundits have started speculating about the forecast of Asia Cup, and there are an array of reasons why India might be able to defend its title.

