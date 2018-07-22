Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why India must persist with Dhoni until the conclusion of 2019 World Cup

Suyambu Lingam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
431   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:56 IST

Dhoni had a poor ODI series against England
Dhoni had a poor ODI series against England

India has finally reached their last phase of the England tour. ODI and T20I series were completed with each team clinching a series each. The much-awaited test series will kick-off from Aug 01, 2018. However, the focus and debate remain on a person who does not even play test cricket anymore and retired from the pinnacle format almost four years ago. The man in the question is ‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni.’

Dhoni’s form in this year's edition of IPL created a considerable buzz among the Indian fans. ‘Vintage Dhoni is back’ was the most uttered sentence among the Indian cricket team fans. However, those beliefs were completely shattered when Dhoni failed miserably in the ODI series. With no.4 conundrum still not resolved, Dhoni’s position in the team is a fresh headache for the Indian team at the end of the ODI series.

His batting prowess has declined over the years. Still, he has very much to contribute to this current Indian ODI team. Here are the three reasons why India must persist with Dhoni until the conclusion of 2019 World Cup.

#3 Contributions from behind the stumps

Dhoni's 'blind' run-out in an ODI against New Zealand
Dhoni's 'blind' run-out in an ODI against New Zealand

It is true that Dhoni’s death-overs batting (finishing) skill has descended over the years. He openly expressed his desire to bat higher up the order. However, Dhoni, ‘the Wicket-keeper’ has evolved over the years.

No one in the world cricket right now can match his lightning speed stumpings and blinded run-out throws. Even the great former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy will fell short against Dhoni’s skills. Batsmen will dare to step out of their crease if Dhoni is behind the stumps. In fact, Dhoni is the first player to reach the landmark of 100 (and counting) stumping dismissals in the 50-over format. In the T20Is, Dhoni leads the overall dismissal record with 54 catches and 33 stumpings.

Besides, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal openly stated that Dhoni’s guidance from behind the stumps is one of the key factors behind their successful run in the limited overs format. Moreover, one should not forget the ‘Dhoni Review System.’

Suyambu Lingam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sachinist for life
