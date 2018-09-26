Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why India needs MS Dhoni even if he fails with the bat

Pratik Doshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2   //    26 Sep 2018, 14:27 IST

South Africa v India - 5th Momentum ODI
MS Dhoni

If ever an Encyclopedia was supposed to be written on reading the game of cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni would undoubtedly be everyone's first choice to author it. India has been blessed to have him as a player and a captain for more than a decade.

While many may argue that he is not the batsman he once was, his fitness and sharp acumen has never been doubted or questioned. The current Indian team is currently building up to the 2019 World Cup and with Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant all in good batting form and ready to don the gloves, MS Dhoni's place in the side is being questioned considering his recent failures with the bat.

But MS Dhoni is a far better player and his contribution to the side is no longer just hitting big sixes over the head of the bowler.

Here are 3 reasons why India needs Dhoni even if he fails with the bat.

#1 Giving captaincy inputs to Virat Kohli and mentoring the youngsters

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia
Dhoni and Kohli

Unlike football, cricket is a captain's game. A lot of captaincy decisions have a direct impact on the result of the game. Batting order, field placements and bowling changes form an integral part of this, especially in the shorter format of the game.

And no one quite does it as well as MS Dhoni. Virat himself has agreed that it is a blessing to have Dhoni in the side who can help him with his inputs that are a result of his invaluable experience.

Even though it is Virat who officially captains the side and makes the decisions, it is Dhoni who largely influences him in making those decisions. This is one of the prime reasons why MS Dhoni demands a place in the Indian cricket team.

Pratik Doshi
CONTRIBUTOR
On normal days I watch cricket. On abnormal days I play cricket. On all days I breathe cricket.
