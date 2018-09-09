Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why India should back Rishabh Pant as their Test wicketkeeper

Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.55K   //    09 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST

Rish<p>
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting youngsters in world cricket at the moment. He has had an excellent outing in his first-class career so far and was quite deservingly awarded his Test cap. However, in the five innings, he batted so far, he could not show his full potential. In a team like India, the margin of error is very low and the competition for a spot in the playing XI is very high. So the chances of Pant getting temporarily ousted from the team is fairly high, especially when their primary wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is set to return from his injury.

Here are three reasons why we think Pant should be given a longer run with the Test cap.

#3. He is actually good with the gloves

Pant i
Pant is a pretty good keeper.

The reason why India backed Wriddhiman Saha even after his mediocre performances with the bat is his glove work. Saha is probably the best wicketkeeper at this level of the game in India, especially in the challenging conditions in India. Pant is yet to prove in that aspect, but his keeping in England was pretty decent, to say the least. He took seven catches in his debut game, making him only the fourth Indian keeper to take five catches in his debut Test. Although he conceded some tough byes, he saved many runs behind the wicket.

Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
