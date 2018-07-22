Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why India will miss MS Dhoni after his retirement

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.71K   //    22 Jul 2018, 11:15 IST

England v India - Third Royal London One Day International India Nets Session - Headingley Carnegie

When will MS Dhoni retire? This question has become the cricketing hot potato right after the England-India ODI series. However, one should know that this question gives rise to one more question. So, the question is: Is India ready for MS Dhoni's retirement? If you can answer this question then you will be able to answer the first question as well. However, in this war of questions, we tend to overlook the services that India will miss after MS Dhoni's retirement.

Hence, we look at three relevant services that India will be short of after MS Dhoni's retirement. 

#3 An extra-ordinary wicket-keeper

2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v India Jul 3rd

Wicket-keeping is the most thankless job in cricket. It is one of the most challenging tasks in cricket. But there is one man who has completely changed the course of a wicket-keeper over the years. Rightly so, the legend is MS Dhoni.

Probably the best glove-man in the world, MS Dhoni has been quite exceptional behind the stumps, especially in the case of spinners. He owns the record for the most number of stumpings in international matches, dismissing over 150 batsmen. 

His swiftness behind the stumps has been a treat to watch. A second up or down and the batsman is back to the pavilion, such has been his reputation behind the stumps. 

Hence it is no rocket-science that come MS Dhoni's retirement and India will severely miss the sermons of this man's sharp wicket-keeping skills. However, there are many good wicket-keepers in the contention but replacing MS Dhoni behind the stumps is as hard as Virat Kohli getting out on a duck.


