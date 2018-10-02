Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why India will win the Test series against West Indies

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
344   //    02 Oct 2018, 15:24 IST

Image result for india vs West Indies

India is all set to take on Windies in a 2-match Test series, closely followed by an ODI and a T20I series at home. The series can be viewed as a preparation for the home side for their next tough assignment against Australia in December.

Whereas, the visitors will look to amend their previous records against India in the sub-continent. Windies have not won a Test match against India in the last 16 years - their last Test win against the subcontinental giants came at Jamaica in 2002.

Though it seems that the visitors will not enjoy the best of their time against the Indians as the spin combo of Ashwin-Jadeja are expected to make it a menacing outing for them in the two Test matches.

So here's a look at 3 reasons why India will win the Test series.

#3 Inexperienced Windies batting order


Image result for Inexperienced Windies batting order

There is no hiding in the fact that to set a Test match in the sub-continent, every touring team aims to score runs in excess of 400 runs in their first innings to push for a positive result. Likewise, the men from the Caribbean Islands will aim to post a big total on the scoreboard to see India in some sort of trouble.

However, their batting card doesn't give enough confidence to the team to get past the Indian bowlers with ease. Most of their batters will take the field for the first time in such conditions and will find it difficult to get going. It will be a daunting task in hand to score big runs in the first innings and then try to bowl out India cheaply.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
India vs WI - Spin to win has been the mantra against the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us