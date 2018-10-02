3 reasons why India will win the Test series against West Indies

Kartik Bansal

India is all set to take on Windies in a 2-match Test series, closely followed by an ODI and a T20I series at home. The series can be viewed as a preparation for the home side for their next tough assignment against Australia in December.

Whereas, the visitors will look to amend their previous records against India in the sub-continent. Windies have not won a Test match against India in the last 16 years - their last Test win against the subcontinental giants came at Jamaica in 2002.

Though it seems that the visitors will not enjoy the best of their time against the Indians as the spin combo of Ashwin-Jadeja are expected to make it a menacing outing for them in the two Test matches.

So here's a look at 3 reasons why India will win the Test series.

#3 Inexperienced Windies batting order

There is no hiding in the fact that to set a Test match in the sub-continent, every touring team aims to score runs in excess of 400 runs in their first innings to push for a positive result. Likewise, the men from the Caribbean Islands will aim to post a big total on the scoreboard to see India in some sort of trouble.

However, their batting card doesn't give enough confidence to the team to get past the Indian bowlers with ease. Most of their batters will take the field for the first time in such conditions and will find it difficult to get going. It will be a daunting task in hand to score big runs in the first innings and then try to bowl out India cheaply.

