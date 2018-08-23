Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why India won the 3rd Test match

hemantsports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
203   //    23 Aug 2018, 09:15 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
The victorious Indian cricket team

After suffering a humiliating loss by a massive margin of an innings and 159 runs in the second test match played at Lord's, team India finally managed to live up to its billing of being the no.1 ranked test side in the world. The visitors managed to beat the hosts by a comprehensive margin of 203 runs in the third Test match, which was played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match turned out to be a one-sided affair with the visitors dominating the match, pretty much from the first day and it stayed that way throughout its conclusion.

The English team played well in patches and managed to win a couple of sessions but except for Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the second innings, none of the players could really make an impression in this Test match. On the other hand, as far as and team India was concerned, pretty much everything went right for them in all the three areas i.e batting, bowling, and fielding.

We look at the 3 reasons that helped team India to win the 3rd test match against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

#3 Good slip catching

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
Indian Slip Catching

India's slip cordon, especially KL Rahul, was outstanding in this match as they took some amazing catches during the course of the test match. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant grassed a couple of chances between them. However, they were very safe for the most part of the match. They took some impressive catches themselves and contributed immensely.

The Indian slip cordon was much safer than their English counterparts and slip catches was one of the prime reasons as to why India managed to beat the hosts by such a massive margin in the third test at Trent Bridge to keep the series alive at 2-1.

Contact Us Advertise with Us