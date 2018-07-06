Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Kuldeep should be included in the Test squad against England

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
936   //    06 Jul 2018, 13:04 IST

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
A jubilant Kuldeep Yadav

The rise of Kuldeep Yadav in the international forum is no secret. Kuldeep’s traditional guile and equally unconventional style have reaped beautiful results for the Indian team in recent past. Ever since his inception into the team, Yadav has laid the platform for India's unprecedented dominance in the limited overs format. 

Thus, it is high time that the Indian management looks Kuldeep as a broader option for Tests. Although he performed substantially well against Australia last year, he failed to find his place in the Test squad for the tour of South Africa. Hence, in this article, we will look at three reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be inducted into the Test squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

#1 Plenty of variations

CRICKET-SRI-IND

Kuldeep Yadav, a unique class of chinaman bowlers in the contemporary times, has revitalized the trade out of its decay along with a handful of other budding chinamen. Kuldeep, the spin wizard, is believed to have incorporated plenty of variations in his armory. The chinaman from UP has one of the most versatile variations amongst all other spinners in the world at the moment. 

Kuldeep's arsenal includes the wrong-un, the traditional one, the slider, the flighted one, the flipper, and few that don't have names. Yadav has plenty of variations for an over. He can bowl six different deliveries in an over.

Amongst all other variations, Kuldeep is excellent at tossing the ball up in the air. Once Kuldeep tosses the ball up in the air, the ball dips extremely late which makes it quite difficult for the batsmen to read, and often remains unsure when to play his shot. 

With these variations up his sleeve, Kuldeep has all the elements to reap results irrespective of the place and opposition. Thus, cometh the Test series against England, Kuldeep should be drawn into the Test squad which would strengthen the Indian team's balance as they could play with a lot of variations in the series. 

