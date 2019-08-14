3 reasons why Rohit Sharma is currently the best batsman in LOI formats

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 827 // 14 Aug 2019, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma

One of India's best opening batsmen in recent times, Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly transformed into a class player and considering him to be the it is no longer as outlandish a take as it would’ve been a year or so ago.

In the last 18 months, Rohit's performance has seen a facelift and has made a massive impact at the top of the order. In 2018, he averaged over 73 and in the ongoing year, he has averaged over 57. Besides, he finished as the top run-scorer with 648 runs in 10 innings and stamped his dominance as a game-changer for India.

While Rohit's transition from just a middle-order batsman to one of the best opening batsmen did take time, he has finally lived up to his much-talked-about potential, at least in the limited-overs scene. Here are a few reasons why he can be considered as the best limited-overs batsman in the world.

Note: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect the views of Sportskeeda.

#3 A plethora of records to his name

Rohit has four T20I centuries

After making his debut in 2007, Rohit Sharma had a largely start-stop career till about 2013. He started very well and put up some decent knocks in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and followed by the famous CB series triumph in Australia.

However, just as he was cementing his spot in the side, he became inconsistent. Soon, it was in the 2013 Champions Trophy where he was given the chance to open the batting and since then, he has hardly looked back. His ODI average of almost 49 at a strike rate of above 88 is quite a stellar record, and he has amassed 27 centuries - the third highest amongst Indian cricketers in the 50-over format.

His record in T20Is is also truly magnificent and in the shortest format, he averages close to 32 with a healthy strike rate of 136. He has more T20I centuries (4) than any other player in this format and is the leading run-scorer for India in this format as well. The elegant right-hander also holds the record for smashing the fastest century in T20I history.

1 / 3 NEXT