3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should have been included in Test squad against Windies

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 30 Sep 2018, 22:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit could strengthen the middle order with his batting abilities

India registered their seventh Asia Cup title after a thrilling contest against Bangladesh which went down till the last ball. Before the tournament began, Pakistan team was the firm favourites to win, but it was the Indian team who clinched the title.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma led the team beautifully both with the captaincy and with the bat. He was also spot on with his bowling changes and shown great leadership skills. He scored the runs consistently and accumulated 317 runs in five matches with one century and two fifties.

It was expected that Rohit could make into the Test squad after a superb performance with the bat but was left out. Considering the middle order fragility and Rohit's form, the selectors might have out missed the trick to strengthen it.

Let us find the reasons why Rohit should have been included in the Test series against West Indies.

#3 Sublime form

Rohit has in great form in the ODI format

Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form this year and has looked completely different batsman. In this year, he has scored 641 runs in 14 matches at an average of 58.27 with three centuries and two fifties.

As a result of this consistent performance, the Hitman has claimed the no.2 spot in the ICC ODI rankings and is only behind Virat Kohli. When the Test squad was announced for the West Indies series, Rohit was surprisingly missing from the team.

Rohit has played with maturity and has finished games for India. He has enjoyed his purple patch in the limited overs format, and his form could have added the solidity the middle order line-up.

1 / 3 NEXT