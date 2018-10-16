3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should not be chosen as India's captain over Virat Kohli

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 146 // 16 Oct 2018, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

India won the Asia Cup last month, with Rohit Sharma as the captain. Since then, there have been critics who have said he should replace Virat Kohli as the Indian captain in ODIs. These reactions have been unwarranted and childish.

There are three reasons Kohli should stay as the Indian captain in all the three formats of the game:

#3. Kohli is a much more consistent player than Sharma

Virat Kohli is one of top three batsmen in the world across all three formats—Tests, ODIs, and T20s. He has achieved greatness in a span of 6-7 years. Sharma has been around for more than a decade, but he had not made his mark in the world of cricket until recently.

He has an abundance of talent and skill, but he lacks the temperament. His inconsistency has been a problem, and he has not been able to eliminate it. Kohli is skilled, technical, and headstrong in his batting approach. This makes him a legend of the game.

#2. Kohli leads from the front

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Like his predecessor, Kohli leads from the front. He has produced many great innings repeatedly, led from the front, and won a huge number of matches for India. He inspires confidence in his team members.

Sharma, on the other hand, is not on the same level as Kohli. He has won a few matches for India, but it pales compared to Kohli’s record.

#1. Kohli plays all three formats of cricket

Kohli is a superb player and plays in all the three formats of the game. This gives him more chance to play cricket round-the-year, and gel with the team. Sharma plays in ODIs and T20s alone. So far, Kohli has played 211 ODIs and 62 T20Is, while Sharma has played 188 ODIs and 84 T20Is. This shows that Sharma, although senior to Kohli, has played comparatively lesser cricket than him.

It is a known fact that having single captain across all the three formats is always beneficial. The leadership style and ideology remain consistent. The players bond together much more and play as a unit.