3 reasons why Sachin Tendulkar is India's greatest cricketer ever

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that is almost synonymous with the game of cricket in India. The master batsman enthralled and bewitched a country of more than 1.2 billion people for almost a quarter of a century. Just think of some of the biggest names in the history of Indian cricket. Wherever you start , the name of Tendulkar will surely figure right at the top.

There have been several big names, several great role models, several icons in the history of Indian cricket, but none like Tendulkar.

In this article, let us look at three reasons why Sachin Tendulkar is India's greatest cricketer.

1. Longevity

It is almost impossible for any other cricketer to play for such a long period of time, with such consistency as Tendulkar did for almost a quarter of a century

If a cricketer manages to play for 10 years, he is great. For, he has been able to perform consistently and has been picked regularly for his side.

If he lasts for 15 years, then he is a legend. For, lasting for such a long period of time will prove that you can adapt to any situation and thrive in varied conditions. All the legends of Indian cricket lasted for a maximum of 17-18 years.

But, Oh My God! Sachin Tendulkar lasted for almost a quarter of a century at the top. Just gulp down these numbers, 463 ODIs, 200 Tests, 18426 ODI runs, 15921 Test runs, 49 ODI hundreds, 51 Test Hundreds, 96 ODI fifties, 68 Test fifties, six World Cups, debut at 16, retirement at 40 and the list goes on….

No Indian cricketer comes even remotely close to these numbers and it is indeed next to impossible for any cricketer to play for such a long period of time with such consistency as Tendulkar did in his unparalleled career.

