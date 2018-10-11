3 reasons why this West Indies tour is good for India

The Indian Cricket team have one of the busiest schedules in International Cricket. This year they have already played full (away) tours against South Africa (January), and England (July).

They lost against South Africa and England. Both the series were closer than the scoreline suggests. There were two common reasons behind these two series losses. First, constant alteration of the playing eleven and second, lack of practice games. Both of these factors came into play when India couldn't capitalize on those crunch situations. While the bowling was a plus point for them on both the occasions, their batting often let them down.

Overseas batting - a matter of concern for the Indian think-tank

Winning away from home is a challenge for any team but India was expected to win, owing to their bowling arsenal and batting might.

India are currently playing West Indies in a home series consisting of two Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. While some might argue that this series is needless right before the onset of a major away tour of Australia. I don't disagree but I don't agree either. Both have satisfactory justifications and it is better to look at the positives

. Let's have a look at 3 reasons why this home series might do more good than bad for India.

#3 Testing out new opening combinations

Shaw is a bright prospect for the Indian team.

Both Dhawan and Vijay failed miserably in England and after such a disappointing show, they ought to be dropped. Although it is a solution, it presents a problem of its own. Finding a new, settled opening combination is a challenge for any team. In the first Test we saw the teen prodigy Prithvi Shaw making his Test debut and scoring a scintillating hundred on the same day.

It has done a world of good to the young batsman's confidence and he will certainly look forward to the second Test. Should he replicate his heroics, he will look to make the Australian tour his own. It's always tough to stop a man on a mission.

Coming to the second opener, KL Rahul needs more exposure. He lacks confidence owing to a disastrous England tour barring the hundred that he got in the final Test. He has looked scratchy ever since. KL got out for a duck in the first Test and it's unlikely that he will be dropped for the second Test owing to the tremendous amount of talent that this youngster possesses. With not much lateral movement expected, Rahul will certainly be able to score freely once he gets his eye in.

