3 records of Australian women's cricket team that may never be broken

The Australian women's cricket team has been one of the most consistent outfits across the world of sport. They have set new benchmarks in their sports with top-notch performances at almost every big tournament.

Earlier this year, the Australian women's team made history by becoming champions of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. This was their sixth triumph in the history of this event.

What is astonishing is that the mega-event has been held just eight times so far, which makes the Australian side's record even more astonishing.

Apart from the record for the most Women's T20 World Cup titles, the Australian women's team also has some other notable achievements. Here's a list of three records of the Aussie women's team which may never be broken.

#1 Two hat-tricks of Women's T20 World Cup triumphs

As mentioned above, Australia have won six Women's T20 World Cup trophies. Interestingly, they have won three successive titles on two separate occasions. England won the inaugural edition of the mega-event in 2009. Just one year later, Australia won their maiden crown.

The Aussies successfully defended the Women's T20 World Cup trophy in the two subsequent editions of the tournament, held in 2012 and 2014. They also qualified for the final of the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup in India, but West Indies stunned them in the summit clash to win their first-ever title.

Australia regained the title on West Indies' home soil in 2018 and then successfully retained it in 2020 on their own turf. Now, they have registered their second hat-trick of T20 World Cup titles by winning the latest edition, in 2023.

Making a hat-trick of world title wins is a very rare feat in sports. Australia have managed the near-impossible by doing so already twice.

#2 Most consecutive knockouts appearances in Women's T20 World Cup

Ups and downs are part of any sport. It is common to have a team that seemed invincible once experience a downfall after some years. However, the Australian women's team is yet to have a bad outing in a Women's T20 World Cup event.

Their worst performance has been a semifinal appearance at the inaugural edition of the tournament.

They have qualified for the knockouts in eight back-to-back editions of the Women's T20 World Cup. It will be quite challenging for any team to break this record.

#3 Australian women's team has won T20 World Cup in four different continents

Australian women's team seems unfazed by the challenge of playing in any set of conditions (Image: Getty)

It is rare to see a cricket team perform well in all countries because the pitches and weather conditions vary a lot. However, those changes have not stopped Australia from establishing their dominance in women's T20 cricket.

They have won the Women's T20 World Cup title in four different continents - South America (2010 and 2018), Asia (2012 and 2014), Australia and Oceania (2020) and Africa (2023). The 2026 T20 World Cup will take place in England. It will be exciting to see if the Aussies can continue their dominance.

