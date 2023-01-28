3 records that were broken during the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand 

After a 3-0 humbling in the ODI series, New Zealand have made a great comeback to start the T20I leg against India with a 21-run win in the opening T20 international. The match was played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Batting first after losing the toss, half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (59* off 30) and Devon Conway (52 off 35) lifted the Kiwis to a competitive 176/6.

Washington Sundar was particularly the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he dismissed Finn Allen (35) and Mark Champam in his quota of overs.

Defending 176, New Zealand got off to a superb start as they reduced Team India to 15/3 inside 3.1 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (21) then went on to give some much-needed momentum to the Indian innings and added 68 runs.

However, the Men in Blue endured another batting collapse and lost five wickets just inside their next 44 runs. This put the game to bed and despite Washington Sundar's (50) late flourish with the bat, India lost the game by 16 runs.

The opening T20I in Ranchi also saw several records being shattered or created. On that note, let's take a look at three of those from the recently concluded first T20 international between India and New Zealand.

#3 Most expensive 20th over bowled by an Indian in a T20I game

Arshdeep Singh had a day to forget on Friday as the six dot balls he faced while batting made it impossible for Sundar to take India home. The left-arm pacer also didn't help India's cause with his bowling as he leaked 51 runs in his four overs.

During his spell, Arshdeep also etched an unwanted record to his name as the 27 runs off his fourth over, i.e., the 20th over of the innings is now the most an Indian bowler has conceded in the last over of a T20I innings.

Suresh Raina previously held the unfortunate record when the part-time off-spinner gave away 26 runs in the 20th over of a T20I between India and South Africa in 2012.

#2 Fastest T20I half-century for India while batting at No. 6

By far India's best player on show in the first T20I, Washington Sundar delivered with both bat and ball. After his wily spell of 2/22 in the first innings, Sundar showed how lethal he can be with his batting and clobbered his maiden T20I half-century in just 25 balls.

Sundar's 25-ball 50 is now the fastest half-century by an Indian while batting at No. 6 in a T20I game, bettering Dinesh Karthik's 26-ball 50, which he scored against South Africa last year.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav is now the fifth-highest T20I run-getter for India

Although Suryakumar Yadav would've hoped to be the protagonist of a successful run-chase for India yesterday, his 34-ball 47 earned him a personal landmark.

With a total of 1625 T20I runs now, SKY has entered the top-five list of T20I run-getters for India. On Friday, he surpassed MS Dhoni's tally of 1617 runs to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in the shortest format.

Only Virat Kohli (4008), Rohit Sharma (3853), KL Rahul (2265) and Shikhar Dhawan (1759) have scored more T20I runs than Suryakumar now.

