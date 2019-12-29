3 records broken by Rohit Sharma in 2019

Rohit Sharma

2019 has been a year for Rohit Sharma in many ways. The Indian opener had a dream run throughout the year in possibly every format of the game.

His success was not limited to any specific format. Rohit was not only at the heart of India's success in the ODIs, but the Hitman even set the stage on fire in Tests. He grabbed the opportunity to open in the red-ball format with both hands and scored twin centuries on his debut as an opener. He even racked up a double ton against South Africa to go past his previous personal best of 177 in Test cricket.

Rohit finished with most ODI runs this year, scoring 1490 runs at an impressive average of 57.30. He registered seven centuries to mark an end to a special year in international cricket with the bat.

With an enormous amount of success that came Rohit’s way in 2019, there were a few records that the 32-year-old created during the year. Here’s a look at 3 records broken by Rohit in 2019:

#3 First batsman to hit five centuries in a World Cup edition

Rohit in 2019 World Cup

2019 was indeed expected to be special due to the much-anticipated World Cup in England and Wales. And for India, a lot rested upon the shoulders of Rohit to help the Men in Blue go far in the tournament. Being the vice-captain of the side, Rohit didn’t disappoint as he led the charge with five centuries in the entire tournament.

Rohit scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. With his stupendous run in the World Cup, Rohit became the first-ever batsman to register five hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed Kumar Sangakkara’s record of scoring four centuries in 2015, to create history in the ICC World Cup 2019.

