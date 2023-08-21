3 records that were broken during India's 33-run win over Ireland in the 2nd T20I

A well-rounded performance saw Team India defeat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. With the win, India have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series after they also won the opening encounter by two runs (as per DLS method).

India, who were put in to bat first by Ireland, piled up 185/5 in the first innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a well-made 58, while Rinku Singh (38 off 21) and Shivam Dube (22* off 16) provided the finishing touches.

In reply, Ireland's former skipper Andrew Balbirnie proved to be his side's sole warrior as he made 72 runs off 51 balls to keep the hosts in the hunt. However, after his dismissal, India easily restricted Ireland to 152/8, scripting a comfortable victory in the end to clinch the series.

The recently concluded match also saw some records get broken. Here are three of those records that were overtaken in the second T20I between Ireland and India.

#3 Arshdeep Singh is now the fastest Indian pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh for India [Getty Images]

Arshdeep Singh reached a personal landmark in the second T20I as he completed 50 scalps for Team India in the shortest format of the game.

The left-arm pacer has taken only 33 matches to achieve the feat, thus becoming the fastest Indian pace bowler to do so. Arshdeep eclipsed Jasprit Bumrah on the list, who took 41 T20 internationals to complete 50 T20I wickets.

Overall, Arshdeep is now the second-fastest Indian to take 50 scalps. Kuldeep Yadav remains the first Indian on the list as he took only 29 innings.

#2 Paul Stirling now has the most ducks in men's T20Is

Paul Stirling - The current Ireland skipper [Getty Images]

Irish skipper Paul Stirling earned himself an unwanted record on Sunday as he registered a duck against India in the second T20I. Incidentally, it was his 13th duck in T20 internationals for Ireland, thus becoming the player with the most ducks in men's T20I history.

Stirling is a renowned name in T20 cricket, having scored 3,408 runs across 130 T20I innings thus far. However, he has now recorded the most number of ducks in T20Is.

Stirling's former teammate Kevin O'Brien also registered 12 T20I ducks across 103 innings.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah has now bowled the joint-most maiden overs in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah loading his action vs Ireland [Getty Images]

Jasprit Bumrah has made a roaring return for India after his lengthy injury layoff. Captaining India for the first time in limited overs cricket, Bumrah delivered a Player of the Match performance in the first T20I (2/24).

The world-class pacer followed it up with another vital bowling display as he took two wickets while giving away only 15 runs in his four overs. His spell also includes a maiden, which he phenomenally bowled in the 20th over of the innings.

With his maiden over, Bumrah has now become the bowler with the joint-most maiden overs bowled in T20 internationals. He has now joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the list with 10 maiden overs to his name.