3 records that were broken during India's 90-run win in the third ODI against New Zealand 

Team India registered an emphatic 90-run win over New Zealand in the third ODI to continue their dominance at home. They were the better team for much of the contest at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

With the win, the Men in Blue have not only bagged another cleansweep victory (3-0), but have also jumped to the No. 1 spot in the ODI men's team rankings.

After being put to bat first, centuries from Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) and Shubman Gill (112 off 78) propelled the hosts to a mammoth first innings score of 385/9. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a crucial half-century, scoring 54 off just 38 balls at the back end of the innings.

New Zealand had a mountain to climb in the second innings, but did well to breach the 300-run mark despite a mini middle-order collapse. Devon Conway starred with the bat for the Kiwis with a valiant 100-ball 138.

Shardul Thakur proved to be the wrecker-in-chief for the Men in Blue with his brilliant spell of 3/45. That, along with his quickfire 27 in the first essay, even earned him the Player of the Match award. Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with three wickets, continuing his good run of recent form.

The third ODI in Indore also saw several records being shattered or created. On that note, let's have a look at three of those from the recently concluded dead rubber between India and New Zealand.

#3 Jacob Duffey becomes the first bowler to concede 100 runs while taking a three-wicket haul in an ODI

New Zealand bowler Jacob Duffy landed himself an unwanted record in the third ODI on Tuesday.

Duffy was taken apart by the Indian batters, who launched a scathing attack right from the start. The pacer ended up conceding 100 runs in his allotted 10 overs, which has only happened for the 15th time in the history of ODI cricket.

Despite leaking runs at an alarming rate of 10.00, Duffy also used his slower balls to great effect, which yielded him three wickets as well. As a result, the 28-year old has now become the only bowler to leak 100 runs and also take a three-wicket haul in an ODI game.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes the Indian fielder with joint-second-most catches in ODIs

Virat Kohli takes the Catch of Phillips.

#INDvNZ Man with the golden arm has doing his job for his team. 3rd Wicket for him.Virat Kohli takes the Catch of Phillips. Man with the golden arm has doing his job for his team. 3rd Wicket for him.Virat Kohli takes the Catch of Phillips.#INDvNZ https://t.co/zOJ7Q6Bk0z

Since his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has not only served Team India with his willow, but has been a great contributor on the field as well.

The superstar batter picked up a couple of catches in the outfield on Tuesday as well, which took his tally of catches in ODIs to 140. He is now level with Sachin Tendulkar's for the second-most catches by an outfield fielder for the Men in Blue.

Only Mohammed Azharuddin (156) is ahead of Virat Kohli on this count. The latter will be expected to make the record his own in the near future.

#1 Team India have inflicted whitewashes in two successive ODI series for only the second time

3-0 v West Indies, 2022

3-0 v Zimbabwe, 2022



3-0 v Sri Lanka, 2023

3-0 v New Zealand, 2023

(excluding one-offs)

#INDvNZ India men with back-to-back ODI series whitewashes - happening only the second time.3-0 v West Indies, 20223-0 v Zimbabwe, 20223-0 v Sri Lanka, 20233-0 v New Zealand, 2023(excluding one-offs) India men with back-to-back ODI series whitewashes - happening only the second time.3-0 v West Indies, 20223-0 v Zimbabwe, 20223-0 v Sri Lanka, 20233-0 v New Zealand, 2023(excluding one-offs)#INDvNZ

The start of 2023 has been phenomenal for India. After winning the three-match T20I series (2-1) against Sri Lanka, they have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all the six ODIs they have played in the ongoing year.

In their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, the Men in Blue streamrolled their opponents with ease. They ended up cleansweeping both series with 3-0 scorelines.

This is only the second instance of the Indian team inflicting back-to-back whitewashes in two consecutive ODI series. Incidentally, they did so for the first time last year.

On that occasion, they defeated West Indies 3-0 before winning all three matches against Zimbabwe as well.

