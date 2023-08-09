3 records that were broken during India's seven-wicket win against the West Indies in the 3rd T20I

On the back of some brilliant batting by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Team India kept the series alive and won the third T20I against the West Indies by seven wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

After opting to bat first, the hosts put up a modest total of 159/5 in the first innings. Rovman Powell's 19-ball 40* was crucial for the West Indies, while Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

In reply, India lost two early wickets before Suryakumar Yadav (83) and Tilak Varma (49*) stitched up a 87-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A comfortable chase for India courtesy of a brilliant show by SKY and Tilak Varma.



The number one T20I batter keeps the top-ranked T20 side alive in the series! A comfortable chase for India courtesy of a brilliant show by SKY and Tilak Varma.

India eventually went over the line when Hardik Pandya (20*) hit the winning runs in the 18th over of the innings.

The recently concluded fixture also saw some records get broken. Here are three of those records that were broken in the third T20I between the West Indies and India.

#3 Arshdeep Singh is now the Indian with the worst economy rate during overs 19-20 in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh against the West Indies [Getty Images]

Despite being one of the most improved death bowlers for India, Arshdeep Singh didn't have a great outing in the third T20I.

In the three overs, the left-arm pacer leaked 33 runs without taking any wickets as well. Bowling the 19th over of the innings, he gave away 17 runs, which earned him an unwanted record.

Following his expensive over, Arshdeep has now become the Indian with the worst bowling economy while bowling in the 19th or 20th over. He has leaked runs at a rate of 11.94, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the list, whose economy rate during those overs is 10.10.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav is the fastest Indian to bag 50 T20I wickets

Kuldeep Yadav celebrating for India [Getty Images]

After missing out in the previous game, Kuldeep Yadav came up with a stellar performance in the third T20I. He spun his web around the Caribbean batters and picked up three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs.

As a result, Kuldeep completed his 50 wickets in T20 internationals. Interestingly, it was only his 29th T20I innings, thus making Kuldeep the fastest Indian to complete 50 T20I scalps.

Previously, Yuzvendra Chahal held the record as he took 34 innings to take his first 50 T20I wickets for India.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav is now the fastest Indian to complete 100 T20I sixes

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He is here to dominate.



SKY becomes the fastest Indian to reach 100 T20I sixes! He is here to dominate.

Suryakumar Yadav once again played in an exuberant manner, stylishly coming up with a match-winning 83 off 44 balls. En route to his innings, the Mumbai-born batter smashed 10 fours and four lusty maximums.

Suryakumar, who had 97 sixes prior to the game, completed his 100 sixes for India in T20 internationals. It took Suryakumar only 49 innings to complete the landmark, thus becoming the fastest Indian to complete hundred sixes in T20Is.

Overall, the 32-year old is the joint second-fastest in the world. West Indian legend Chris Gayle also took 49 T20I innings, while Evin Lewis is still the fastest player as he completed 100 T20I sixes in 48 innings.