3 records broken by Shubman Gill during his 112-run knock in 3rd ODI of India vs New Zealand series

Shubman Gill continues his purple patch in ODI cricket as he had a fantastic innings of 112 runs in the third match of the ongoing series against New Zealand. Playing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Gill stitched up a magnificent opening stand of 212 runs with captain Rohit Sharma.

Gill showed great intent from the start and completed his half-century off just 33 balls. He smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his half-century. The young Indian opener added 50 more runs to his total off 39 deliveries on his way to his fourth century in ODI cricket.

However, unlike the first ODI against New Zealand, Shubman Gill could not convert his 100 into 200. He lost his wicket to Blair Tickner after aggregating 112 runs off 78 deliveries. Gill's innings consisted of 13 fours and five sixes. His century ensured that India finished with a fantastic total of 385/9 in their 50 overs.

In this listicle, we will look at the three records that Shubman Gill shattered earlier today in his innings against New Zealand.

#1 Fastest Indian batter to complete 4 ODI hundreds

#INDvsNZ Fastest to 4 ODI 100s for India21 Inngs - Gill*24 Inngs - Dhawan31 Inngs - Rahul33 Inngs - Kohli44 Inngs - Gambhir50 Inngs - Sehwag Fastest to 4 ODI 100s for India21 Inngs - Gill*24 Inngs - Dhawan31 Inngs - Rahul33 Inngs - Kohli44 Inngs - Gambhir50 Inngs - Sehwag#INDvsNZ

As mentioned earlier, Shubman Gill recorded his fourth ODI hundred today at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Gill accomplished the feat in only his 21st ODI innings, becoming the fastest Indian to complete four ODI centuries in terms of innings taken.

Shikhar Dhawan previously held this record, having taken 24 innings for four ODI centuries. Even current Indian star Virat Kohli took 33 innings for his first four ODI tons, but Shubman has overtaken all the top Indian batters to bag the top position on this list.

It will be interesting to see if Shubman Gill can become the fastest Indian to complete five ODI hundreds as well.

#2 Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record

Shubman Gill had a memorable series against New Zealand (Image: BCCI)

Gill has been in tremendous touch during the ODIs against New Zealand. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 208, 40* and 112 in the three matches of the series against the Blackcaps. In all, he has scored 360 runs in three matches, the highest by an Indian in any three-match bilateral series.

Virat Kohli previously held the record for scoring 283 runs in a three-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Gill also leveled Babar Azam's world record of 360 runs in a three-match bilateral series.

#3 Highest opening partnership in ODIs vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Gill added 212 runs for the first wicket in the third ODI against New Zealand. The two Indian openers set a new record for the highest opening partnership in ODI matches against the Blackcaps.

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir had a partnership of 201 runs against the Kiwis in Hamilton in 2009, which was previously a joint world record. Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga, too, had a partnership of 201 runs in Napier in 2006.

Gill and Sharma have created a new world record today in Indore.

