3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 3rd T20I between IND and NZ 

After a nervy four-wicket win in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29), Team India will look to seal the three-match series when they face New Zealand in the third T20I.

The highly anticipated series-decider is scheduled to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

After opting to bat first in the second T20I, New Zealand managed to score only 99/8, their lowest T20I total ever against the Men in Blue.

The Kiwi batters just couldn't manage to negotiate the turn that was on offer off the surface, with skipper Mitchell Santner top-scoring with a 23-ball 19*.

A target that could've been a walk in the park for the hosts turned out to be a strenuous one as they batted for 19.5 overs to get past it.

Suryakumar Yadav was the only batter on the day who breached the 20-run mark and remained unbeaten at 26, alongside Hardik Pandya (15*), to get India home with a winning boundary in the last over.

With the series level at 1-1, the third T20I beckons to be an exciting one for the fans. The upcoming game will also offer both teams a chance to break a number of records.

Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3 Ish Sodhi can become only the second spinner to take 25 or more T20I wickets against a single opposition

It's interesting to note that no bowler other than Ish Sodhi has taken more T20I wickets against India.

With 26 scalps at an economy rate of 7.36 across 19 T20I innings, the leg-spinner boasts a strong record against the Men in Blue.

If the 30-year-old manages to take one more wicket in the third T20I, he will become only the second spinner ever to take 25 or more wickets against a particular opposition in the format.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan remains the only spinner to achieve the feat thus far, having taken a record 37 wickets against Ireland in T20Is.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav can become India's second-highest run-getter against New Zealand in T20Is

Undoubtedly the world's best T20 batter currently, Suryakumar Yadav has broken several records with his masterful batting since 2022.

The flamboyant batter has a chance to etch another record to his name in the upcoming series decider as well.

With 260 runs at an average of 52 across seven T20I matches, Suryakumar has scored the fourth-most runs against New Zealand for India.

If the Mumbai lad scores 63 runs in Ahmedabad, he will move up the list to become India's second-highest run-getter against the Kiwis in T20Is.

KL Rahul, with 322 runs in eight T20Is against New Zealand, is currently in second place for India, and Suryakumar will certainly look to eclipse the Karnataka batter.

Having said that, Rohit Sharma (511 runs in 17 innings) has scored the most runs in India vs New Zealand T20Is.

#1 New Zealand could win their maiden bilateral series (of more than one match) in India

It might be intriguing to know that apart from a T20I series in 2012, which ended up being a one-match affair, New Zealand have never won a bilateral series in any format in India.

However, that could change if they manage to outclass the hosts and come out as winners in the final T20.

The Black Caps have won four bilateral series (of three matches or more) against the Men in Blue, but none of them have come on away soil.

The Mitchell Santner-led unit is thus aiming to accomplish a feat that New Zealand teams led by legends like Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, and Daniel Vettori were unable to achieve.

