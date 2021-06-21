3 records that can be broken in the WTC Final

The WTC final has been worthy of a summit clash so far with both teams fighting hard to win the mega clash. After rain played spoilsport on Day 1, the last two days have seen some intriguing cricket action, with both teams fighting hard to gain ascendancy. With plenty of cricket still to be played, the WTC final is likely to intensify over the next few days as many records are set to be created and broken over the course of the Test match.

In this article, we look at three records that could be achieved in the WTC Final.

# 3. Ross Taylor four away from scaling 18,000 run-mark

Ross Taylor will hold the key for New Zealand in WTC final Ishant Sharma will relish bowling on seaming friendly conditions in WTC final

Ross Taylor is currently the leading run scorer for New Zealand in International cricket. The veteran has scored 17,996 runs in his international career and has a chance of adding another feather to his cap by scaling the 18,000 run-mark in the WTC final. Taylor, who made his Test debut for New Zealand back in 2007 has been the fulcrum of the Kiwi batting line-up over the years. The right-hander has come off a solid 80-run knock in his previous Test against England and will fancy his chances of breaking the record to help his side win the WTC match.

# 2. Tim Southee needs two wickets to become first Kiwi pacer to pick 600 international wickets

Southee will look to reach the 600 wickets milestone in the WTC final

Tim Southee is set to become the first New Zealander to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket. The 32-year-old who has 309 wickets from 79 Test matches is just two wickets away from achieving the milestone. Southee, a clever exponent of swing bowling, will look to make the most of Southampton's bowling-friendly conditions and trouble the Indian batting order. The experienced pacer is on top of his bowling form with 25 wickets from his last five Test matches and will be hoping to continue his dominant run in the WTC final.

# 1. R. Ashwin needs three wickets to become leading wicket-taker in WTC

Ashwin has picked up 68 wickets so far in WTC

India's ace spinner R. Ashwin is just three wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in the first iteration of the WTC. Ashwin, who has 68 wickets to his tally, will look to make the early in-roads on Day 4 and help India gain a significant lead. The off-spinner has a good record against New Zealand with 48 wickets across 10 Test matches with a wicket every 33 balls. The 34-year-old has dismissed Kane Williamson five times in his career and will be looking to get his nemesis back once again.

