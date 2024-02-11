3 records that Glenn Maxwell broke during his 120* vs WI in the 2nd T20I

By Naman Jain
Modified Feb 11, 2024 23:25 IST
Glenn Maxwell scored a fabulous 120* vs WI

In the second T20I against the West Indies in Adelaide, Glenn Maxwell unleashed a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 120 from just 55 balls.

Arriving at the crease with Australia in a spot of bother at 57/2, Maxwell took charge, stitching together crucial partnerships and accelerating the scoring rate with breathtaking ease.

His fifty came off a mere 25 balls, and he never looked back, reaching his century in style with a six in a total of 50 balls. With his brute power and conviction over his hitting prowess, Maxwell plummeted 12 fours and eight maximums.

This remarkable knock not only propelled Australia to a mammoth 241/4 but also earned his side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Australia restricted the Caribbean unit to 207/9, with Marcus Stoinis picking up a three-wicket haul.

With his latest century, Glenn Maxwell shattered a slew of records. Here is a compilation of three such records.

#3 Glenn Maxwell now has the most runs at No. 4 in T20Is

Australia v West Indies - Men's T20I Series: Game 2

Maxwell, who has played 102 T20Is, has batted the most (51) times at No. 4 for Australia. Despite five fielders outside the 30-yard circle, he finds gaps regularly and strikes at a healthy rate.

Across 51 innings, Maxwell has scored 1,455 runs at an average of 35.48 and at a strike rate of 158.66. His 1,455 runs are now the most by any player at No. 4 in T20Is.

Maxwell has now surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed 1,402 runs at an average of 50.07 in 35 innings.

#2 Highest individual score at No. 4 in T20Is

Australia v West Indies - Men's T20I Series: Game 2

Thumping his authority at No.4, Glenn Maxwell now also holds the record of hitting the highest individual score by a batter at that position in T20Is.

The 'Big Show' from Victoria hammered 120* runs off 55 balls. The previous highest score while batting at No. 4 was 117, which Suryakumar Yadav made against England in 2022.

Apart from this, Maxwell's 120* is now also the second-highest individual score by a batter in T20Is in Australia. Shane Watson's 124* against India in Sydney is the highest.

#1 Joint-most T20I centuries

Glenn Maxwell, who is a genuine match-winner in white-ball cricket, has been on a roll for some time now. He slammed 210 against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup before carrying on his form against India in a T20I in Guwahati, where he scored 104*.

He has now racked up another century in Adelaide, making him the player with the joint-most centuries in T20Is. Maxwell now has five T20I hundreds to his name, joining Rohit Sharma on the list.

Maxwell's hundreds have come against Sri Lanka (145* in 2016), England (103* in 2018), India (113* in 2019, 104* in 2023), and the West Indies (120* in 2024).

Edited by Ankush Das
