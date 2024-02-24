3 records that Joe Root broke during his fabulous 122* vs IND in the 4th Test 

Senior England batter Joe Root scored a century in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Standing tall, the modern-day great remained unbeaten at 122, anchoring his side's total of 353.

Root arrived at the crease with England in a precarious position on Day 1. He had to go up against debutant Akash Deep's fiery spell that had sent back Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley within a short span.

Despite the challenging pitch conditions, Root, who had struggled throughout the series, displayed unflappable technique and determination, rebuilding the English innings.

Expand Tweet

He first stitched together a crucial 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes, followed by another valuable 102-run stand alongside Ollie Robinson for the eighth wicket.

Finally finding his rhythm, Root batted England out of trouble, taking them from 112/5 to a competitive 353. His stellar performance not only propelled England's fortunes in the match but also saw him etch his name alongside some of the game's greatest by shattering multiple records.

Here are three big records that Joe Root broke en route to his unbeaten 122.

#3 Joe Root now has the most 50+ scores for England in Tests

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Joe Root recently cemented his place in English cricketing history by achieving the remarkable feat of registering the most number of 50+ scores in Test cricket for England.

Since his debut in 2012, Root has hammered a total of 60 half-centuries and 31 fabulous hundreds. In total, he has breached the 50-run mark 91 times, which is the most by any Englishman.

He has surpassed former legend Sir Alastair Cook on the list. The southpaw belted 90 50+ run scores during his illustrious career. This feat underscores Root's status as one of England's batting stalwarts across generations.

#2 1st Englishman to get to 19,000 international runs

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Two

En route to his unbeaten 122-run knock, Joe Root also completed 19,000 international runs for England. He is the first from his country to achieve the landmark, having amassed a total of 19,030 runs at an average of 48.17 in 342 matches.

Expand Tweet

His ability to amass such a staggering number of runs speaks volumes about his skill, dedication, and adaptability as a batter in the ever-evolving landscape of international cricket.

Overall, he is only the 14th individual to complete the feat and the joint-fourth-fastest among all, having done it in 444 innings.

#1 1st player ever to hit 10 Test centuries vs India

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Joe Root's knack for scoring big runs has been instrumental in England's success in Test matches against India. His sound technique, temperament, and ability to construct innings have posed significant challenges to Indian bowlers time and again.

Root loves batting against India and has mustered 2,725 runs at an immaculate average of 59.32 across 52 innings. He has racked up 10 half-centuries and as many hundreds against India, which is the most by any batter in history.

Expand Tweet

On Day 1 of the Ranchi Test, Root became the first batter to hit ten Test centuries. He has surpassed Steve Smith on the list. The Australian maestro has nine Test tons against India.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App