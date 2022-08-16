3 records Rishabh Pant can break if he opens in ODIs

Rishabh Pant is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket right now. When on song, he can pick apart any bowling attack with his wide array of shots.

Pant has already proved his mettle in the middle order, helping India win a few ODI matches. Most of his runs have come batting at No. 4 and 5 positions.

The southpaw was recently tried at the top of the order in an ODI against West Indies. He scored 18 runs off 34 deliveries, with his knock including three boundaries.

While Pant was not at his absolute best in the game, he showed glimpses of his ability as an opener. So, it wouldn't be a bad idea to pursue him at the top, given India have adopted an aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang It may not happen soon but I feel Rishabh Pant has the ability to be a successful opener in LOIs. He can have a huge impact at the top of the order & win matches. May happen in 3-4 years. Any thoughts? It may not happen soon but I feel Rishabh Pant has the ability to be a successful opener in LOIs. He can have a huge impact at the top of the order & win matches. May happen in 3-4 years. Any thoughts?

On that note, let's take a look at three records Pant can break if he opens in ODIs.

#1 Fastest ODI double hundred

Modern-day cricketers have proven that scoring double centuries is no longer a big deal in ODI cricket. The openers own all eight double centuries scored in the 50-format, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma smashing three of them.

West Indies' Chris Gayle currently holds the record for scoring the fastest ODI double hundred, having achieved the feat in just 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Pant is a serious contender to break that record if he opens, considering his aggressive approach.

#2 Most 50+ scores by an opener in ODIs

Rishabh Pant has opened for India in the U19 World Cup.

Pant is currently one of the most aggressive batters in the world. His ability to take on any bowling attack makes him a force to be reckoned with. The Delhi-born wicketkeeper is known for making useful contributions whenever he gets an opportunity.

Pant already has six 50-plus scores under his belt in 24 ODI innings while batting in the middle order. Given his ability to score quick runs, the left-handed batter could reinvent his ODI career if given a long rope at the top of the order. He also possesses the qualities to break the record for most 50-plus scores by an opener in ODI cricket.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record with 120 50-plus scores as an opener in ODIs.

#3 Most sixes hit by an opener in ODIs

Pant has already hit 26 sixes in his relatively short ODI career. He is expected to add many more to his tally, given his aggressive style of batting.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper could be even more destructive if he gets to bat longer by opening the innings. He can certainly challenge Gayle's record for most sixes hit as an opener in ODI cricket, given that Pant has a long career ahead of him. Gayle has smashed 328 sixes as an ODI opener.

Pant opened for the national team during his Under-19 days, and it won't come as a surprise if India promote him to the top of the order to utilize his big-hitting abilities to the fullest in ODIs.

Also Read: 3 Instagram posts that prove Rishabh Pant's love for kids

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar