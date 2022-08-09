3 Instagram posts that prove Rishabh Pant's love for kids

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is famously known as a 'babysitter' after a picture with former Australian Test captain Tim Paine's wife and daughters went viral on social media.

Incidentally, Pant and Paine were involved in hilarious banters during the 2019-20 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Among Paine’s several jibes aimed at the Indian was the one where he asked if Pant could babysit for him and his wife after the series gets over.

The youngster from Delhi is very chirpy both on and off the field. He is often seen playing with his teammates' children on tours and during the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at Pant's three Instagram posts, which show his love for children.

#1 Pant playing with Mandeep Singh's daughter

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is well known among his teammates and their families as he likes to spend time with their children during off times.

Pant shares a good rapport with teammate David Warner's daughters and head coach Ricky Ponting's son, among others. During Delhi's last IPL campaign, the southpaw shared a short clip where he was seen playing with DC batter Mandeep Singh's daughter.

The video garnered a lot of attention as fans showered praise on Pant.

#2 Pant joins Ziva for a screaming competition

Pant, who was originally not in India's 2019 ODI World Cup squad, was eventually added as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

Pant accompanied the squad to Old Trafford in Manchester and witnessed India's convincing 89-run victory over Pakistan.

While at the stadium, the wicketkeeper-batter made sure to meet his favorite Ziva, daughter of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The two can be seen having a screaming competition over who can cheer the loudest.

The video went viral on social media and is a true testimony to Pant's liking for kids.

#3 Pant shows off Samaira's painting

Pant shares a close bond with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The youngster is often seen playing with Rohit's daughter Samaira.

Ahead of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru earlier this year, Pant was seen 'babysitting' Samaira. The Delhi-born cricketer was seen endorsing a picture drawn by baby Samaira.

The heartwarming post received almost 15 lakh likes and was loved by one and all.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's 3 most liked tweets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar