Indisputably the world's best T20I batter at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav continued his merry run with the bat in the second T20I against New Zealand. His knock propelled India to a victory by 65 runs on Sunday (November 20) in Mount Maunganui.

After being put to bat first, Indian openers Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan provided India with a steady start. However, just when Pant lost his wicket in the sixth over, Suryakumar walked onto the crease.

While batting at No.3 in Virat Kohli's absence, the Mumbai-born batter was tasked with providing a much-needed impetus to the innings and pushing India's total towards a par total.

And oh boy! He did more than just that. The 32-year old produced a scintillating knock where he put the Kiwi bowlers on the backfoot with his magnificent strokeplay.

Maneuvering himself according to the fielders, Suryakumar clobbered 11 boundaries and seven lusty maximums. It might not look simple to the naked eye but in his own words, Surya kept it ”simple” and executed his amazing range of strokes as per the field placements.

If spinners pitched it full, he was happy to play the inside-out shots over cover and when the pacers targeted his stumps, he helped the ball sail past behind the wicket for a bunch of sixes.

Owing to his marvelous knock of 111* from just 51 balls, India posted a grand total of 191/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, an all-round bowling display by the Indian bowlers skittled New Zealand out for just 126/10 and won the encounter in a comprehensive fashion.

Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock broke several records in the shortest format. Let's take a look at three of those records that were shattered during his special knock in the second T20I.

#1 Highest individual score by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his second T20I hundred



Despite not facing a single ball in the last over, Suryakumar remained unbeaten at the end of the innings and registered a brilliant 51-ball 111*.

His 111 is now the highest individual score by any Indian batter against New Zealand in T20 internationals. Overall, it is the second-best T20I score against the Kiwis, just behind Richard Levi's 117* which the South African scored back in 2012 in Hamilton.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav surpassed both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 80 each against New Zealand in 2017 in Delhi.

#2 First Indian to hit 100-plus boundaries in T20Is in a single calendar year

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Having smashed 94 T20I boundaries so far this year prior to the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav now holds the record of becoming the first-ever Indian to hit a century of boundaries in a single calendar year.

The flamboyant batter clobbered as many as 11 boundaries to take his boundary tally to 105 - the record-most by any Indian in a single year.

The only other player who has already achieved the feat is Mohammad Rizwan, who struck 119 fours in 29 T20I innings for Pakistan in 2021.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav has now the most T20I Player of the Match Awards for India in a single calendar year

Expectedly, for his stupendous match-winning batting exploits, Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' on Sunday. Tellingly, this was his seventh 'Man of the Match' award in T20Is this year, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of six such awards he received in 2016.

Moreover, overall, Surya's seven MOTM awards are also the joint-most by any player in a single calendar year. Zimbabwe's talisman Sikandar Raza has also won seven MOTM awards in T20Is so far this year.

