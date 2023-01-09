3 Rohit Sharma records Suryakumar Yadav can break soon

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are two of the best batters in T20I cricket history. The two batters have helped India win many matches with their extraordinary batting performances. While Sharma made his debut back in 2007, Yadav only started his T20I career in 2021.

In a short amount of time, Suryakumar Yadav has shattered many T20I records. He has played 45 matches for the Indian T20I team, scoring 1,578 runs at an excellent average of 46.41. His strike rate in the shortest format of the game is more than 180, while he has already registered 13 fifties and three centuries.

While Suryakumar Yadav is quite behind in terms of matches played and runs scored by Rohit Sharma, India's Mr. 360 could soon break the following three records of the Hitman.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav can break Rohit Sharma's record for the most T20I hundreds

Rohit Sharma is at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to scoring hundreds in T20 international matches. The current Indian captain has smashed four centuries in the T20I arena, the most by any cricketer who has played in this format.

Sharma's record seems to be in big danger now as Suryakumar Yadav has already registered three centuries. The right-handed batter is yet to complete two years in international cricket, but he already has three T20I hundreds to his name.

Given that Yadav is likely to play more T20I matches than Rohit Sharma in the coming months, it should not be a surprise if he not only equals Sharma's world record but also breaks it. Scoring two more T20I hundreds should not be that tough for Yadav, considering the incredible touch he has been in T20Is of late.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav can break Rohit Sharma's record for most consecutive 50s in T20Is

Rohit Sharma jointly owns the record for the most consecutive T20I fifties by an Indian. He hit three back-to-back half-centuries against Bangladesh (2) and Ireland in 2018. Even Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have achieved the feat of completing a hat-trick of T20I half-centuries.

However, no Indian cricketer has ever scored four consecutive T20I half-centuries. If Yadav maintains his consistency, he could well become the first Indian to achieve this feat, thereby breaking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's record.

#3 Yadav can break Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma owns the world record for the most T20I sixes by a cricketer. He has smashed 182 sixes in 140 innings. As far as Indian cricketers are concerned, Rohit is at the top, followed by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar, and Yuvraj Singh.

Yadav has smashed 92 sixes in just 43 innings. If he continues in the same vein, the right-handed batter could overtake Rohit Sharma in terms of hitting sixes. Yadav has made it a habit to smash maximums frequently, which is why he is one of the top contenders to dethrone Rohit at the top of this leaderboard.

