×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Tendulkar ODI records that have been broken by Indian batsmen after his retirement

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
274   //    06 May 2019, 20:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that is almost synonymous with the game of cricket itself. In a staggering career spanning almost a quarter of a century, the ‘Master Blaster’ enthralled and bewitched the cricketing world with his ethereal stroke-play.

Tendulkar is the owner of most of the big ticket records in ODI cricket, including that of the most runs (18,426), most hundreds (49) and most fifties (96), to just name a few. But then, such is the wonderful nature of sport that nothing lasts forever.

Many of Tendulkar’s records have been broken since his retirement. ODI cricket has turned more in favour of the batsman, and the present-day willow-wielders are raking in the runs at will.

In this article, we look at three major batting records of Tendulkar's in ODI cricket that have been broken since his retirement by Indian batsmen:

#3 Most 150-plus scores in ODIs - broken By Rohit Sharma (2018)

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

When the great Tendulkar retired from the game in 2012, he held the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODI cricket. Over the course of 463 ODIs, the ‘Little Master’ recorded five scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket.

But after his retirement, India’s batting sensation Rohit Sharma has almost made it a habit of notching up daddy hundreds. In the first match of the ODI Series against the West Indies in 2018, the ‘Hit Man’ scored an unbeaten 152 to notch up his 6th score of 150 or more in ODI cricket, relegating the ‘Master Blaster’ to second place.

Tendulkar is now tied at the second place alongside David Warner, who also has five scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket. Rohit meanwhile now has seven scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket.

#2 Fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket - broken by Virat Kohli (2018)

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Advertisement

In March 2001, Tendulkar created history by becoming the first batsman ever to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The ‘Master Blaster’ took 259 innings to reach the milestone.

17 years later, on 24 October 2018, the man whom many see as the heir apparent to Tendulkar’s throne - Virat Kohli - dislodged the master from the top, by becoming the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs.

Kohli took just 205 innings to reach the milestone, an incredible 54 innings fewer than the legendary Tendulkar.

#1 Most ODI hundreds in chases - broken by Virat Kohli (2017)

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Tendulkar once held the record for the most ODI hundreds in chases. In the 232 innings that he batted in a chase, Tendulkar scored 17 hundreds, which was the world record.

But on 6 July 2017, an imperious Kohli scored 111* against the West Indies to register his 18th ODI hundred in a run chase, leaving the Master Blaster behind.

While Tendulkar took 232 innings to score 17 hundreds in chases, Kohli scored his 18th hundred in just 102 innings. Currently, Kohli has a colossal 25 hundreds in ODIs while batting second.

Tendulkar is currently in the second place in the list of batsmen with most ODI hundreds in chases.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Advertisement
5 Records Held By Indian Batsmen In Tests That Might Never Be Broken
RELATED STORY
4 little-known records held by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Ideas of Sachin Tendulkar that changed Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
3 cricket batsmen who became legends after becoming an opener
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Records that will probably soon be broken
RELATED STORY
3 records Virat Kohli has already achieved in ODIs that Sachin Tendulkar couldn't
RELATED STORY
3 unbreakable records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli can overhaul
RELATED STORY
5 ODI records that were broken in 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli Is On His Way To Batting Immortality In ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Qualifier 1 | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Yesterday
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Match 55 | Yesterday
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us