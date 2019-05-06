3 Tendulkar ODI records that have been broken by Indian batsmen after his retirement

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that is almost synonymous with the game of cricket itself. In a staggering career spanning almost a quarter of a century, the ‘Master Blaster’ enthralled and bewitched the cricketing world with his ethereal stroke-play.

Tendulkar is the owner of most of the big ticket records in ODI cricket, including that of the most runs (18,426), most hundreds (49) and most fifties (96), to just name a few. But then, such is the wonderful nature of sport that nothing lasts forever.

Many of Tendulkar’s records have been broken since his retirement. ODI cricket has turned more in favour of the batsman, and the present-day willow-wielders are raking in the runs at will.

In this article, we look at three major batting records of Tendulkar's in ODI cricket that have been broken since his retirement by Indian batsmen:

#3 Most 150-plus scores in ODIs - broken By Rohit Sharma (2018)

Rohit Sharma

When the great Tendulkar retired from the game in 2012, he held the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODI cricket. Over the course of 463 ODIs, the ‘Little Master’ recorded five scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket.

But after his retirement, India’s batting sensation Rohit Sharma has almost made it a habit of notching up daddy hundreds. In the first match of the ODI Series against the West Indies in 2018, the ‘Hit Man’ scored an unbeaten 152 to notch up his 6th score of 150 or more in ODI cricket, relegating the ‘Master Blaster’ to second place.

Tendulkar is now tied at the second place alongside David Warner, who also has five scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket. Rohit meanwhile now has seven scores of 150 or more in ODI cricket.

#2 Fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket - broken by Virat Kohli (2018)

Virat Kohli

In March 2001, Tendulkar created history by becoming the first batsman ever to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The ‘Master Blaster’ took 259 innings to reach the milestone.

17 years later, on 24 October 2018, the man whom many see as the heir apparent to Tendulkar’s throne - Virat Kohli - dislodged the master from the top, by becoming the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs.

Kohli took just 205 innings to reach the milestone, an incredible 54 innings fewer than the legendary Tendulkar.

#1 Most ODI hundreds in chases - broken by Virat Kohli (2017)

Virat Kohli

Tendulkar once held the record for the most ODI hundreds in chases. In the 232 innings that he batted in a chase, Tendulkar scored 17 hundreds, which was the world record.

But on 6 July 2017, an imperious Kohli scored 111* against the West Indies to register his 18th ODI hundred in a run chase, leaving the Master Blaster behind.

While Tendulkar took 232 innings to score 17 hundreds in chases, Kohli scored his 18th hundred in just 102 innings. Currently, Kohli has a colossal 25 hundreds in ODIs while batting second.

Tendulkar is currently in the second place in the list of batsmen with most ODI hundreds in chases.