3 selection dilemmas for Team India in the 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Team India will be without a few first-choice stars when they take on Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Having gone down against the Tigers in the recently concluded ODI series, India will be aware that they can't take things lightly. A whitewash over the hosts would give the Men in Blue a shot at making the final of the 2022-23 World Test Championship, for which Australia and South Africa are the other teams in contention.

The visitors will need to get their playing XI spot-on for the opening game of the series. Here are three selection dilemmas for Team India in the first Test against Bangladesh.

#3 Extra pacer or extra spinner?

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Team India will definitely consider the possibility of playing three fast bowlers in the playing XI on Wednesday, although the venue has historically assisted spinners. Bangladesh have packed their squad with pacers, perhaps an indication of the way conditions are going to be in Chattogram.

If they want some batting depth, Shardul Thakur could partner Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. If India want some variety in the pace attack, left-armer Jaydev Unadkat could come in. KL Rahul and Co. might take a call on this based on what the wicket looks like.

On the flip side, a third spinner could also be a good idea. India could choose between Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar, which brings us to...

#2 If extra spinner, Kuldeep Yadav or Saurabh Kumar?

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 4

Kuldeep Yadav has been in and around the Test squad for a long time, but he hasn't been able to nail down a spot. Wrist-spinners, in general, have struggled in red-ball cricket over the last decade.

Finger-spinners, on the other hand, have made merry. One among those is Saurabh Kumar, who has plundered wickets in domestic cricket and for India A. While the left-arm spinner offers consistency and accuracy, Kuldeep is a more exciting option with his variations and flight.

The composition of India's bowling attack might be a telling factor. Axar Patel already adds a left-arm spin factor to the unit, and Kuldeep has been around for longer. But this one could go either way.

#1 Shubman Gill or Abhimanyu Easwaran?

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

India's dilemmas are not limited to the bowling department. Rohit Sharma's absence at the top of the order has raised the question as to who stand-in skipper KL Rahul's partner will be.

Shubman Gill has a Test average in the 30s. Although he's an excellent player of spin, incoming deliveries have found him wanting even at home. The young batter hasn't yet made the most of his immense red-ball potential, although he has already played an iconic knock at The Gabba.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, meanwhile, reeled off consecutive centuries for India A against Bangladesh A recently. He might be more used to the conditions, with Gill having missed out on the preceding ODI series. While Easwaran might appear to be second-choice, having earned a late call-up to the side, he could give the think tank some headaches.

