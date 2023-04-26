3 similarities between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are two of the best batters to grace cricket. The duo defined an era with their unique styles to carve out a genuine fan following for themselves, which remains intact even today.

The two batters are pioneers of the sport and have set the standards for the current generation, not only in their respective countries but also all around the world.

On the occasion of Tendulkar's 50th birthday (April 24, 2023), the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) named gates at the stadium after him and Lara. It made them the only non-Australian cricketers to have gates dedicated to them at the renowned stadium.

Recognized as icons of the game, there are quite a few similarities between the two legends.

On that note, let’s take a look at three similarities between Tendulkar and Lara:

#1 Holding the record for most runs scored in Test matches at one point

Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests at an average of 53.78, with 68 half-centuries and 50 centuries along the way. He is the only player to breach the 15,000-run mark in the red-ball format.

Brian Lara, on the other hand, held the record for most runs scored in Test cricket before Tendulkar overtook him. With 11,953 runs, including 48 half-centuries and 34 centuries, in 131 matches at an average of 52.88, the West Indian called it quits on his international career in 2006.

#2 Both Tendulkar and Lara made their Test and ODI debuts in Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut at the tender age of 16 against India's arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989. He then went on to make his ODI debut against the same opposition in Gujranwala a month later.

Brian Lara also made his Test debut in Pakistan at the age of 20. He played his first Test in Lahore in December 1990 after making his ODI debut in Karachi a month earlier.

#3 Both have scored double-centuries at the SCG

It's no hidden secret that Brian Lara used to love batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In fact, he relished playing at the venue so much that he went on to name his daughter Sydney. Touring Australia in 1993, the southpaw scored a classy 277 at the SCG.

Sachin Tendulkar also scored a double century at the same venue, making an unbeaten 241 against the hosts in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It's quite fitting that the two legends were honored together at the ground where they both recorded double centuries.

