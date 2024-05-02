South Africa became the 2nd team to announce their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2nd in the West Indies and USA. With Aiden Markram set to lead the Proteas in their first global tournament, they will hope to break the long-standing jinx of not winning an ICC title.

The Proteas have had some changes from their forgettable campaign in 2022 in Australia. Temba Bavuma perhaps looms as the biggest omission, given the right-hander's lack of power game in the shortest format and having a poor tournament in 2022.

Below are 3 South African players who were part of their 2022 T20 World Cup squad but are not part of the 2024 edition.

3) Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell is one of the most talented new-ball bowlers in white-ball cricket. The veteran seamer took 5 wickets in as many matches during the 2022 T20 World Cup. While Parnell has 59 scalps from 56 T20Is, his recent performances in the format haven't been impressive.

The 34-year-old conceded runs at an economy f over 10 in all three T20Is during the home series against the West Indies in March 2023. With the likes of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee also continuing their rise, Parnell has fallen down the pecking order.

2) Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw. (Image Credits: Getty)

Left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw also lost his place following the T20I series against the West Indies last year as he made scores of 10, 16, and 42. The southpaw did have a promising 2022 T20 World Cup, accumulating 141 runs in 5 matches, including a century against Bangladesh.

Rossouw also struggled for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20, averaging 17.33 in 10 matches alongside 156 runs. Hence, the selectors seemed to have moved on from him. Instead, the selectors have trusted the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs to do the job.

1) Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Temba Bavuma had captained South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under. However, Bavuma was perhaps the weak link in the Proteas' batting unit as he managed only 70 runs in 5 games at a woeful average of 17.50.

The right-handed batter also struggled in the T20I rubber against Australia at home last year, aggregating only 35 runs in 3 matches. Hence, South Africa are likely to pick Reeza Hendricks or Ryan Rickleton to open with Quinton de Kock in the World Cup.

