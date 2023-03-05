3 spinners who can break into India's T20I squad with a good WPL 2023 season

After all the hype, the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) got underway on Saturday, March 4, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. In a one-sided encounter, Mumbai Indians (MI) got the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) by a whopping 143 runs.

While T20 cricket is considered a batter’s game, there have been many instances when bowlers have stood up and made a difference. On Saturday as well, Mumbai’s bowling was terrific, although it has to be admitted that the batters aided their cause by putting up a massive total on the board. The spinners, in particular, were highly impressive.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought a number of Indian spin-bowling talents to the fore over the years - from Ravichandran Ashwin to Ravi Bishnoi. The WPL too is expected to do the same as it grows in stature. On that note, we take a look at three spinners who can break into India's T20I squad on the back of a good WPL 2023 season.

#1 Parshavi Chopra (UP Warriorz)

Parshavi Chopra played a big role in India's U19 World Cup win. Pic: ICC/Twitter

Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, 16, was one of India Women’s star performers when they won the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. In fact, she was the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition, claiming 11 scalps from six matches at an average of seven.

Chopra came up with some exceptional performances in the tournament, registering figures of 4/5 in the Super Six clash against Sri Lanka, 3/20 in the first semi-final against New Zealand, and 2/13 in the final against England. She was among the contenders for the Player of the Series, which eventually went to England’s Grace Scrivens.

For her bowling exploits, Chopra was named in the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament. She was among the young guns who were expected to get picked at the WPL auction.

The teenager, from Uttar Pradesh, was purchased by UP Warriorz for her base price of ₹10 lakh. Given the opportunity, she will be keen to make a big impact in the WPL as well.

#2 Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians)

Saika Ishaque shone for Mumbai Indians in the first-ever WPL game. Pic: WPLT20/Twitter

There were high hopes for left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque when she was picked in Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the WPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Giants.

Speaking after losing the toss, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, when asked about the players to look forward to, said:

“Saika Ishaque is doing well in the practice games and we're looking forward to see how she is going to do.”

Ishaque did not let her captain and the team down, registering brilliant figures of 4/11 in 3.1 overs, one of them being a maiden. The 27-year-old’s talent was on display as she bowled Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham before returning to clean up the tail.

Before the WPL, the talented left-arm spinner represented India Women D in the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy 2021/22. She claimed three wickets in four matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.50.

If she continues to have a good WPL season, Ishaque might end up being on the selectors’ radar.

#3 Shreyanka Patil (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Shreyanka Patil will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pic: Shreyanka Patil/ Twitter

Karnataka off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the WPL 2023 auction for her base price of ₹10 lakh. The 20-year-old is considered among the most promising bowlers in India.

Patil claimed nine wickets in seven matches for Karnataka Women at an average of 26.11 and an economy rate of 4.71 in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22. She also did well in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2022-23, picking up three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.33.

Patil can also chip in with handy cameos with the bat. She could be groomed as a good bowling all-rounder for India if she demonstrates impressive form in the WPL for RCB.

