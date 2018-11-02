3 splendid batting efforts that changed the course of Indian cricket

Pravir Rai

Indian batting has evolved over the period of 60 to 70 years. From Lala Amarnath to Sunil Gavaskar and from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the evolution in batting has been nothing short of great. There have been numerous instances of splendid batting performances by the Indian batsmen which have won the hearts of cricket fans and experts around the world.

There are more than 10 such innings which changed the course of India batting and the psyche of the players. After due-diligence and weighing on various parameters like concentration, circumstances and conditions, three such innings have been filtered out.

#3. Sunil Gavaskar's 221 against England at The Oval in 1979

SUNIL GAVASKAR AGAINST ENGLAND

This was one of the best displays of batting by any batsmen in the English conditions. India were chasing a target of 438 against England in the fourth Test match.

Gavaskar walked in with Chetan Chauhan and put up an opening partnership of 213 runs before the latter was dismissed by Bob Willis. Ian Botham, Bob Willis and Mike Hendrick were swinging and seaming the ball on either side of the wicket.

Gavaskar again put up a century partnership with the No. 3 Dilip Vengsarkar. Vengasarkar departed when India were comfortably placed at 366.

Gavaskar played his straight-drives, square-cuts and flicks with aplomb. He looked in complete control and steered India's innings to 389 before he was caught-and-bowled by Botham at 389. He had scored 221 runs in 490 minutes with 21 boundaries. The Little Master was given a standing ovation by the English team when he departed.

The match was drawn with India finishing the fifth day at 429/8. This was the second time that India were chasing a target of 400+ runs and came very close to winning the match. This inning instilled the confidence in the Indian batsmen that they had the capability and skill to bat anywhere and under any conditions.

