3 Sri Lankan cricketers get married in the break between 2nd and 3rd ODI against Afghanistan

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Nov 28, 2022 05:23 PM IST
3 Sri Lankan cricketers tied the knot earlier today (Image: Twitter/SLC)
Sri Lanka are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The second ODI of the series took place yesterday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match was abandoned midway due to rain in the second innings.

Ahead of the third ODI against Afghanistan on November 30, Sri Lankan cricketers Kasun Rajitha, Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka got married earlier today. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) congratulated all three players while sharing a photo from each of their weddings.

"Congratulations to Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kasun Rajitha!" wrote SLC on Twitter.
Congratulations to Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kasun Rajitha! 💍🎉 https://t.co/qlUZKtOMVG

Pathum Nissanka has had a great series against Afghanistan so far. He has aggregated 88 runs in two matches at an average of 88. Nissanka played a valiant knock of 85 runs in the first ODI, but his efforts went in vain as the Islanders lost the match by 60 runs.

Charith Asalanka has managed only 10 runs in two games. He will be keen to play a big innings for his team in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Kasun Rajitha has been in great touch, scalping four wickets in two matches. He has maintained a decent economy rate of 4.57 in the series.

Sri Lanka will look forward to leveling the ODI series against Afghanistan

Can Charith Asalanka help Sri Lanka win the third ODI? (Image: Getty)
Sri Lanka need to win their remaining four matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup directly. One of their four matches is against the Afghan team this Wednesday.

Rain stopped the match, but didn’t stop the party 🕺💃#SLvAFG https://t.co/ishPKmPpbP

If the Islanders win that game, they will move up to the ninth position in the standings. However, if they suffer a defeat, Sri Lanka will remain 10th.

It remains to be seen if Sri Lanka can draw level in the three-match series. They are trailing 0-1 after the first two matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
