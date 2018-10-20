3 players who can be surprise inclusions for the World Cup

Will Gautam Gambhir make the cut for World Cup?

The Indian Cricket Team has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent and dominating sides in World Cricket. India recently thrashed West Indies 2-0 in the home Test series and the revamped Test squad has also witnessed the emergence of flawless Prithvi Shaw and the back-to-form Umesh Yadav.

The team under Virat Kohli has grown in leaps and bounds with the team setting new benchmark levels in fitness and cricketing skills. With the team having a plethora of rich talent and an excellent bench strength, the Indian team is one of the clear favourites to win the World Cup.

With the World Cup getting closer, we take a look at the players who might surprisingly get the nod for World Cup selection.

#3 Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami, India's fast bowler has got another chance to prove his worth for India in the limited overs format against West Indies. He might make it to the starting XI due to Shardul Thakur's groin strain which has ruled him out of the series.

If Shami capitalizes on this wonderful opportunity, he might well be a part of the selectors' World Cup plans. Shami's yorkers and leg cutters have worked wonders for the Indian team in the past. He should look to repeat his past heroics in order to impress the selectors.

With his superior bowling action, he will be able to extract good bounce and swing during the World Cup in England. Shami can also be very lethal with the new ball as he can swing the ball both ways.

Having been the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2015 World Cup, a few top-notch performances will cement his place in the side.

