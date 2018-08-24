England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of the 4th Test

Vishal Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.16K // 24 Aug 2018, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India registered a memorable win in the third Test

The most awaited Test series of this season is already halfway through and it has delivered big time. The action, the drama, the entertainment has just been scintillating to watch and we can't wait to see how the remaining two Tests play out. England pulled off a close encounter in Edgbaston despite the heroic efforts of Virat Kohli who overcame his demons from the previous trip and surprisingly England made a mockery out of India in the Home of Cricket with an gargantuan innings defeat. Kohli's men scripted a huge comeback in the 3rd Test to set this series up beautifully.

Here are three surprising events that can take place in the 4th and the penultimate Test match.

#3 Prithvi Shaw makes his international debut

The Prodigy has finally been selected

Prithvi Shaw's selection in the squad for the final two Tests has raised a few eyebrows among the fans but he just might end up replacing either of the two openers for the series decider at Southampton. It is evident that Indian selectors and Virat Kohli are looking to bring in fresh faces into the team with the inclusion of Rishabh Pant, and Shaw's entry might give a fresh lease to this already strong Indian batting line up.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been given numerous opportunities but failed to make the most out of it. Especially Dhawan who has found it difficult in the Test arena when it comes to the tours overseas. Also, the Indian management is known for constantly chopping and changing the opening pair and this might be the chance that Shaw should grasp.

1 / 3 NEXT