3 tactical changes Pakistan can make to defeat India in Super 4 clash

Sarfraz Ahmed would need to come up with plan B

India handed over a lesson to Pakistan during their group stage encounter. It was a clinical performance from India and they were better than Pakistan in every department.

An overconfident Pakistan turned up for the game against India, the way their batsmen went about their business was a sign of over-confidence. Almost all the top-order batsmen got out playing rash shots. Their bowling was also lacklustre.

On the other hand, Indian bowling was disciplined and it appeared that they learnt their lessons from the Hong Kong game. Indian batting was also on spot, the batsmen were not extravagant and played according to the situation. They were chasing a low score and accordingly took their time to get going and ended up chasing the modest Pakistani total comfortably.

Pakistan made some tactical blunders during the game and they would like to set the record straight in the next game. Let us see what Pakistan can do differently to make amends in the super 4 clash against India:

#1 Batsmen should take their time to get settled

Pakistani batsmen need to play themselves in before going for the big shots

Pitches on offer in Asia Cup are not absolutely flat wickets. These are not 300-325 run wickets, a score of around 275 would be a difficult score to chase on these wickets. Batsmen and bowlers both are in the game on these pitches, spinners are getting the turn and the ball is stopping a bit. Fast bowlers who have variety can keep the scoring under check.

On such pitches, batsmen need to get settled before going into attack mode and that is where Pakistan made the mistake. Pakistani batsmen tried to go slam-bang from the word go and in the process lost their wickets. They would have learnt their lessons in the last game and are expected to take their time to get settled this time around.

